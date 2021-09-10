EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s tighter Covid measures ‘for the unvaccinated’?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The announcement came amid rising infection rates and hospitalisations, including in ICUs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at the press conference “the answer has to be vaccination and not lockdown”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kurz said the measures would apply to the unvaccinated only, in order to protect them and to protect hospitals from becoming overloaded.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p>Despite this, some measures apply both to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. </p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kurz cited Denmark - where 86 percent of people are vaccinated and almost all measures have been relaxed as the government declared the pandemic over - as the model Austria should look to follow.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Austria also promised an increase in regular checks by police to ensure the measures are adhered to.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Stiff fines have also been rolled out.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210909/what-are-the-fines-for-breaching-the-tightened-mask-rules-in-austria/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: What are the fines for breaching the tightened mask rules in Austria?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Testing</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">From September 15th, antigen tests will only be valid for 24 hours. This has been the case in Vienna for some time, however these tests had a 48-hour validity in the rest of the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Masks</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Unvaccinated people will be required to wear FFP2 masks in non-essential shops such as clothing retailers, stationery shops and other retailers where non-essential items are sold.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Those who are vaccinated will not need to wear a mask in these areas, although masks are still recommended.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">One change which applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people is that FFP2 masks will again be required in supermarkets and public transport; currently, only cloth face coverings are required here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Further measures?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Stricter measures were also laid out if ICU capacity is further limited.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kurz had announced the bed occupancy in the intensive care units should become the new lead indicator for Covid-19 measures instead of the seven-day incidence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210909/can-employers-in-austria-ask-if-staff-are-vaccinated-against-covid-19/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: Can employers in Austria ask if staff are vaccinated against Covid-19?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">If more than 15 percent of capacity is reached for seven successive days, unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed into nightclubs and larger events, i.e. events with more than 500 people without assigned seats.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Only those who are vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus will be allowed to enter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">This means that people cannot enter with proof of a negative test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Also, so-called self tests will no longer be accepted as proof of a negative test (in areas where negative tests are still accepted).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">If more than 20 percent of ICU capacity is reached for seven successive days, antigen tests will no longer be valid for bars, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and other areas where the 3G rule applies, with only those who have been vaccinated, recently recovered or who have taken a negative PCR test allowed to enter. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Austria’s federal states are free to put in place stricter rules if they deem them necessary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
