The five best destinations to visit in Austria this autumn

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After 18 months of disruption to tourism, industry leaders in Austria have welcomed the latest announcement from the federal government that further lockdowns have been ruled out as a measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Chairwoman of the Hotel Association, </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210908/breaking-austria-to-tighten-covid-measures-for-unvaccinated-from-wednesday/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said the announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which includes a tightening of the 3G rules and a focus on the vaccination campaign, was a “positive development for autumn and winter”.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kraus-Winkler said: “Security, predictability and the ability to plan future Covid protection measures are extremely important for our operations and, above all, for our guests from home and abroad.”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The news also allows tourists to plan holidays within the framework of Covid-19 measures set out by the government in one of the prettiest seasons in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here are the best places to visit in Austria in autumn - and how to stay safe while travelling.</span></p><p><b>Wachau</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.vienna-unwrapped.com/wachau-valley/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wachau Valley</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Lower Austria runs alongside the Danube River to the west of Vienna and is known for its picturesque scenery of rolling hills and vineyards. It’s even a UNESCO World Heritage site.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">September and October are two of the best months to visit the region as the temperature cools but there is usually still plenty of sunshine to enjoy.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One of the main reasons for visiting the Wachau Valley is for wine touring and biking. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210811/discover-austria-six-off-the-beaten-track-towns-to-visit/">Discover Austria: Six off-the-beaten-track towns to visit</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The landscape along the Danube is mostly flat, which is perfect for cruising along on a bike to take in the scenery. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tourists can even put the two together and go wine touring by bike. Or explore the river by taking a boat ride along the Danube.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Other attractions include historic buildings, like Göttweig Abbey, the medieval village of Dürnstein and Melk Abbey.</span></p><p><b>Salzkammergut</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Salzkammergut in the province of Salzburgerland is another UNESCO World Heritage site.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, the name comes from the region’s salt mining past, which was so profitable it became known as </span><a href="https://www.lonelyplanet.com/austria/salzkammergut"><span style="font-weight: 400;">‘white gold’</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> during the Iron Age.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there is more to the Salzkammergut than just its long history.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If remote wilderness is a must-have for autumn adventures, then the Salzkammergut is the right place as a large part of the region is dominated by nature.</span></p><p>https://twitter.com/reactionlife/status/1435520819510263810</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The beautiful region is home to alpine and subalpine lakes, steep mountains and traditional Austrian communities, like the famous village of Hallstatt on the banks of Hallstätter See.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then there are more populated spots, such as the town of St Wolfgang on the banks of Wolfgangsee, which is ringed with a forested shoreline and dotted with pretty boathouses. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In non-Covid times, thousands of tourists visit St Wolfgang every year, but as travel restrictions remain in some parts of the world, these popular locations could still be quieter than usual.</span></p><p><b>Stubai Valley</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Stubai Valley is in the province in Tyrol in the west of Austria, just a half an hour drive from Innsbruck. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The valley is 35 km long with the Ruetz River running through it and the region is known to locals as simply “Stubai”.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the valley sits in the Austrian Alps, it is also home to the Stubai Glacier with a ski season that starts in the </span><a href="https://www.stubaier-gletscher.com/stubai-live/news/ski-opening/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">middle of September</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - depending on snow and weather conditions.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, for non-winter sports enthusiasts, the Stubai valley offers hiking trails, meadows, waterfalls, lakes and mountain huts.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plus, with its close proximity to Innsbruck, it’s possible to have a base in the city and explore the valley on day trips to get the best of both worlds.</span></p><p><b>Burgenland</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For oenophiles, Burgenland is the place to go for autumn wine touring as almost 30 percent of land in the province is covered by vineyards.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/burgenland.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="451" class="size-full wp-image-608686" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A yard in Burgenland. Image: Wikicommons.</em></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plus, Burgenland has a warmer climate and more days of sunshine than in the west of the country, which typically results in mild days during autumn.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As in the Wachau Valley, a popular way to tour around the region is by bike and there are countless wineries and restaurants along routes to sample the gastronomy of Burgenland.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210803/how-to-save-money-while-travelling-around-austria/">How to save money while travelling around Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, to take a break from the world of wine and to experience some Austrian art and culture, the city of Eisenstadt is well worth visiting.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenstadt is the capital of Burgenland and home to the grand Esterházy Palace where music by Classical composer Joseph Haydn can be heard at the beautiful Haydn Hall. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is also Lake Neusiedl in the east of the province, which is surrounded by many cycling paths for exploring the landscape.</span></p><p><b>Vienna</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Autumn is a great time to visit Vienna as the summer heat gives way to cooler days, fewer tourists explore the city and Vienna’s parks are transformed by leaves turning to copper, gold and bronze. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If visiting the city during this time, be sure to take a stroll around Stadtpark, Schönbrunn and the Botanical Gardens of the Belvedere Palace for a stunning display of nature.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plus, many cultural events take place in Vienna in the autumn, such as the </span><a href="https://www.viennale.at/en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Viennale</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> international film festival and </span><a href="https://www.viennaartweek.at/en/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vienna Art Week</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/000_O6130-2.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="406" class="size-full wp-image-653981" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>People enjoy late afternoon near the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria, on May 6, 2017. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)</em></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Surprisingly, Vienna is also a popular wine destination (another one) with more than 1,500 acres of vineyards.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, Vienna is the </span><a href="https://www.austria.info/en/things-to-do/food-and-drink/wine/vienna-wine"><span style="font-weight: 400;">only capital city in the world</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with a significant wine industry within the city limits, making autumn a prime time to experience the city’s wine culture.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In normal times, the annual </span><a href="https://www.wien.info/en/shopping-wining-dining/wine/wine-trail-366076"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vienna Wine Hiking Day</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> takes place in the autumn (usually towards the end of September), but due to the ongoing pandemic, the next one is planned for September 2022.</span></p><p><b>Travel during coronavirus</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said there will be no more lockdowns, there is still a pandemic. This means there are rules and restrictions to be aware of when travelling around Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Currently, when taking gondolas, most operators require passengers to wear a face mask.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 3G rule (tested, vaccinated, recovered) is in place in public places like bars, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers. This means you have to show proof of one of the 3Gs to enter.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A mouth and nose covering is mandatory in supermarkets, pharmacies and on public transport.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From September 15th, unvaccinated people will have to wear an FFP2 mask in non-essential shops and masks are recommended for everyone else.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In supermarkets and on public transport, FFP2 masks will again be mandatory for all people from September 15th.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The validity of antigen tests in Vienna has been reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours, and the move will become nationwide from September 15th.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210908/breaking-austria-to-tighten-covid-measures-for-unvaccinated-from-wednesday/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can find a full overview of the Covid-19 measures here.</span></a></p>
