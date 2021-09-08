Austria releases 2022 vignette

The 2022 vignette needed to drive on Austria’s roads has been released.

It will set you back €93.80 and will be apricot in colour.

The cost for motorcycles is €37.20 per year.

The sticker can be viewed in the following tweet.

https://t.co/Mkqgh2NSci pic.twitter.com/IlDBlKJZUd — ASFINAG (@ASFINAG) September 7, 2021

Vignette stickers are to be purchased annually in Austria and must be affixed to your car in a place where they are easily visible.

Everyone driving on Austrian roads and motorways needs a vignette, even if they are not resident in Austria.

What is a vignette?

The small stickers show that you’ve paid the tolls necessary to travel on Austria’s main arteries.

The money goes to the government and is used for funding roads.

According to ASFiNAG, the peak body for roads in Austria and the entity which collects the fees, “almost 100 percent of all income from the sale of the vignette, the truck toll (GO toll) and the route toll flow back into the construction, operation and security of the high-ranking road network in Austria”.

You need a vignette to travel on all of Austria’s expressways and motorways, although there are some exceptions that apply currently.

Where can I get one?

Vignettes are available at around 6,000 outlets across the country, so anyone who fails to get one will have few excuses. A list of outlets is available here.

If you’re reading this in an Alpine cottage with only an Internet connection and no outlets nearby, don’t fret – digital vignettes are also available online.

Unlike the sticker, digital vignettes are affixed to the licence plate.

Remember that you are in Austria, so if you go in to order this year’s vignette, remember that apricots have a different name in Austria than in Germany (i.e. in the high German language).

They are known in Austria as Marillen and in high German as Aprikosen.