Austria: Kurz promises any future lockdowns ‘only for the unvaccinated’

As the autumn looms closer, Kurz has revealed his five-point plan for the pandemic with possible changes to the 3G rule (tested, vaccinated, recovered) and how the case rates are monitored.

Speaking to ORF as part of the Summer Talks series, Kurz revealed the vaccination programme will continue to be a main focus, describing it as a way back to normality.

The five-point plan includes replacing the seven-day incidence by AGES (Agency for Health and Food Safety) with the occupancy of intensive care beds as a key indicator of the severity of the pandemic.

Kurz ruled out another general lockdown, but said if further measures are needed in the future it should only be for unvaccinated people.

The government will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, with a further promotion of booster vaccinations (known as the third stitch in Austria).

The 3G rules will be tightened and action will be taken against forged vaccination certificates.

Schools will remain open with intensive testing (if needed) to replace closures. Kurz acknowledged this would mean an increase in infections, but it was a risk that had to be taken to keep schools open.

The Kurier reports that Kurz will discuss the five-point plan with leaders from the provincial governments on Wednesday 8th September.

In the ORF interview, Kurz also outlined plans for a labour market package to counteract inflation and the implementation of the eco-social tax reform.

He said the reforms are about strengthening small and medium-sized incomes, lowering the tax burden and increasing pensions, while also working towards climate targets.

Additionally, the Summer Talk covered the issue of immigration and the crisis in Afghanistan. Kurz reinstated his restrictive line and referred to the importance of integration for asylum seekers.

Finally, Kurz was asked about the impending charge of alleged false testimony before the Ibiza Committee and the possibility of conviction. He again ruled out resignation, even if charged.