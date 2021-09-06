Vienna sees 60 percent increase in ICU admissions in one week

ICU admissions climbed by 60 percent in Vienna in one week to Sunday, September 5th.

55 intensive care beds were being used on Sunday for Covid-related illnesses, an increase from the 34 beds in use just seven days before.

Ten new ICU admissions were made on Sunday alone, the Vienna Health Agency said on Sunday.

At this stage however, authorities say the situation is not critical, with enough beds available to absorb further increases.

In total, 36 percent of the ICU beds across Austria remain free.

When the number of ICU patients in Austria hits 150, non essential operations will be postponed, thereby freeing up more space.

Much of the rest of the country has also seen sharp increases in ICU admissions, with 43 people admitted across the country this week.

The vast majority of those admitted have not been immunised.

While figures from September 6th are not yet available across the country, Upper Austria provides an indication of the impact of immunisation.

In Upper Austria, 25 of the 28 admissions to the ICU for Covid-related illnesses were not vaccinated.

In the same state, 52 of the 68 people admitted to hospital for Covid-related illnesses were also not vaccinated.

Up to date figures on hospital admissions, Covid cases and vaccination rates can be found at this link.