Vienna sees 60 percent increase in ICU admissions in one week

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Vienna sees 60 percent increase in ICU admissions in one week
ICU (intensive care unit) admissions are on the rise in Austria. Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Talk of Austria’s ‘fourth wave’ of the pandemic appears to be no longer theoretical, with ICU admissions on the rise.

ICU admissions climbed by 60 percent in Vienna in one week to Sunday, September 5th. 

55 intensive care beds were being used on Sunday for Covid-related illnesses, an increase from the 34 beds in use just seven days before. 

Ten new ICU admissions were made on Sunday alone, the Vienna Health Agency said on Sunday. 

At this stage however, authorities say the situation is not critical, with enough beds available to absorb further increases. 

In total, 36 percent of the ICU beds across Austria remain free. 

When the number of ICU patients in Austria hits 150, non essential operations will be postponed, thereby freeing up more space. 

READ MORE: Is Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, gyms and restaurants legal?

Much of the rest of the country has also seen sharp increases in ICU admissions, with 43 people admitted across the country this week. 

The vast majority of those admitted have not been immunised. 

While figures from September 6th are not yet available across the country, Upper Austria provides an indication of the impact of immunisation. 

READ MORE: How to get vaccinated without an appointment in your Austrian state

In Upper Austria, 25 of the 28 admissions to the ICU for Covid-related illnesses were not vaccinated. 

In the same state, 52 of the 68 people admitted to hospital for Covid-related illnesses were also not vaccinated. 

Up to date figures on hospital admissions, Covid cases and vaccination rates can be found at this link

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Austria wants to make nightclubs and apres ski ‘vaccinated only’ from October

Austria wants to make nightclubs and apres ski ‘vaccinated only’ from October

Covid vaccinations: Why is Austria lagging behind and what’s being done about it?

Covid vaccinations: Why is Austria lagging behind and what’s being done about it?

Is Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, gyms and restaurants legal?
FOR MEMBERS

Is Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, gyms and restaurants legal?

Austria probes leak of 24,000 positive Covid test results

Austria probes leak of 24,000 positive Covid test results

Almost 40 percent of Covid infections in Austria from returning travellers or tourists

Which parts of Vienna are lagging behind in vaccinations – and why?

Can young people get vaccinated without parental consent in Austria?

First Austrian state to start Covid booster shots from Monday