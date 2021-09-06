Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

1-G rule proposed for apres-ski

Health Minister Mückstein (Greens) wants to allow only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed into apres-ski venues and late night venues from October.

He also wants masks to be worn indoors across Austria, in light of rising infections.

The plan has already been submitted to the ÖVP, says Mückstein in the “Krone” newspaper. However, he also said he did not believe a compulsory vaccination requirement would be effective.

3G to 1G: Could Austria make bars, gyms, hairdressers and events ‘vaccinated only’?

Austria still hopes to avoid lockdown

The Austrian government hopes to avoid another lockdown by increasing vaccination rates still further, and thereby lowering incidence rates, ​​Die Presse newspaper reports. Der Standard adds that Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that he “would prefer a vaccination than another lockdown” during a TV interview.

First day back for schools and kindergartens

Schools and kindergartens are open today for the first day after the summer holidays. New requirements will be in place. From Monday, everyone who works in kindergarten is required to have a vaccination or test.

Three antigen tests per week will be obligatory, from October 1st a PCR test must be presented every seven days, Der Standard newspaper reports. Those who only enter the kindergarten to drop off and pick up their children only need to wear a mask, there will be a 3-G rule for all other visitors. There are also new measures for schools.

READ MORE: Masks and Covid-19 tests: Austria announces new rules for schools

READ MORE: Ten things you will notice as a parent with a child at school in Austria

Summer has returned

The beautiful weather over the weekend is set to stay for the next week. Temperatures between 20 and 26 degrees are expected, following the coolest and cloudiest August in seven years, broadcaster ORF reports. Swimming pools will be open until mid September.

Vienna’s hotel industry ‘performing better than expected’

Vienna’s tourism director Norbert Kettner has told the broadcaster ORF that he is seeing a “slight recovery” for the city’s hotel industry, with numbers of visitors “above expectations”.

There has been a large increase in visitors from the United Arab Emirates and Israel, he said.