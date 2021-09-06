Summer’s last dance? Weather to reach 30 degrees across much of Austria

The beautiful weather over the weekend is set to stay for the next week.

Temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees are expected along with dry, sunny weather.

On Monday, the weather is set to start in the early 20s, before gradually rising day by day until the mercury will nudge 30 later in the week.

Warm weather is expected both in Austria’s major cities and towns, along with higher up in alpine areas.

Swimming pools will be open until mid September so that people can enjoy the last days of 2021 summer.

The warm weather is due to a high-pressure system named Hermelinde, which has parked itself across much of the country.

Coolest winter in seven years

The warmth comes following the coolest and cloudiest August in seven years, Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) said.

There was 15 percent more rain than in average years in August, adding to the heavy rains which were felt across much of the country in July.

August’s average temperature was 1.3 degrees lower than the 30 year average.

While the weather was slightly cooler than averages across the past three decades, ZAMG noted that it was the same as the averages from 1960 to 1980, where temperatures were cooler.

Both June and July were hotter and more humid than the average, ZAMG said.