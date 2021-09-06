Austria wants to make nightclubs and apres ski ‘vaccinated only’ from October

The plan was submitted by the Green Party minister to his coalition partners the Austrian People’s Party at the start of September.

Currently, Austria has in place a strict 3G rule for all bars, gyms, restaurants and other indoor areas, which requires people to be vaccinated, recovered from the virus recently or negatively tested in order to enter.

This is however stricter in nightclubs, with only those who have been vaccinated or who have had a recent negative PCR test able to enter.

In effect, this is therefore a further tightening, which would mean people who have tested negative would no longer be admitted – while it would also include smaller venues used for parties after skiing and late-opening restaurants.

Mückstein said it was necessary to protect people from the virus, even if the unvaccinated don’t have the sense to protect themselves.

“One area is night catering, but also stand-up parties like après-ski. We need to protect the unvaccinated. That means that the unvaccinated should not be allowed into these high-risk areas. For their own protection.”

A similar plan is being considered in Vienna for bars and restaurants, although this appears not to have federal support.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who needs to approve the proposal in order for it to be passed, has previously said that lockdown measures should only apply to the unvaccinated in the future.

“For the vaccinated, the pandemic is over” Kurz said in July.

If the proposal is approved, it will be implemented in October ahead of the coming ski season.

Another part of the plan is to require masks indoors across the country.