Austria wants to make nightclubs and apres ski ‘vaccinated only’ from October

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19 health passCovid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Austria wants to make nightclubs and apres ski ‘vaccinated only’ from October
An apres ski bar in the Austrian winter sports village of Ischgl. Photo: Von Anna Moritz - Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA 3.0,
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has submitted a proposal to restrict nightclubs and apres ski venues only to those who have been vaccinated from October.

The plan was submitted by the Green Party minister to his coalition partners the Austrian People’s Party at the start of September. 

Currently, Austria has in place a strict 3G rule for all bars, gyms, restaurants and other indoor areas, which requires people to be vaccinated, recovered from the virus recently or negatively tested in order to enter. 

This is however stricter in nightclubs, with only those who have been vaccinated or who have had a recent negative PCR test able to enter. 

3G to become 2G: Austria tightens green pass rules

In effect, this is therefore a further tightening, which would mean people who have tested negative would no longer be admitted – while it would also include smaller venues used for parties after skiing and late-opening restaurants. 

Mückstein said it was necessary to protect people from the virus, even if the unvaccinated don’t have the sense to protect themselves. 

READ MORE: Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, restaurants and gyms: Is it legal?

“One area is night catering, but also stand-up parties like après-ski. We need to protect the unvaccinated. That means that the unvaccinated should not be allowed into these high-risk areas. For their own protection.”

A similar plan is being considered in Vienna for bars and restaurants, although this appears not to have federal support. 

3G to 1G: Could Austria make bars, gyms, hairdressers and events ‘vaccinated only’?

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who needs to approve the proposal in order for it to be passed, has previously said that lockdown measures should only apply to the unvaccinated in the future. 

“For the vaccinated, the pandemic is over” Kurz said in July

If the proposal is approved, it will be implemented in October ahead of the coming ski season. 

Another part of the plan is to require masks indoors across the country. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Covid vaccinations: Why is Austria lagging behind and what’s being done about it?

Covid vaccinations: Why is Austria lagging behind and what’s being done about it?

Is Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, gyms and restaurants legal?
FOR MEMBERS

Is Austria’s plan for vaccinated-only bars, gyms and restaurants legal?

Which parts of Vienna are lagging behind in vaccinations – and why?

Which parts of Vienna are lagging behind in vaccinations – and why?

Can young people get vaccinated without parental consent in Austria?

Can young people get vaccinated without parental consent in Austria?

First Austrian state to start Covid booster shots from Monday

Vienna tightens rules for Covid-19 tests

Vienna to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines at supermarkets

Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight