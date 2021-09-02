EXPLAINED: How does the Austrian pension system work?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria is known for having a strong social security system and a generous pension plan.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This makes it an attractive place for people to retire - whether they have already lived and worked in the country or not.</span></p><p><b>How does the Austrian pension system work?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria has a compulsory pension system for all employed people, including those that are self-employed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.expatica.com/at/finance/retirement/pension-austria-84007/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pension age in Austria</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is 65 for men and 60 for women, but there are plans for the Austrian government to raise the pension age for women to 65 by 2033.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, to qualify for a state pension, you need to contribute to the Austrian welfare system for 15 years - usually through employment.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210715/five-reasons-to-retire-in-austria/">Five reasons to retire in Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Early retirement is possible, as long as you have contributed for 15 years, but pension payments will be smaller until the age of 65.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alternatively, people can receive a bonus for working past the statutory retirement age.</span></p><p><b>Austria pension rates and contributions</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria there are three pillars to the pension system: state, occupational and private. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then there are two types of pension: contributory and non-contributory.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Contributory means employees pay a percentage towards their pension out of their salary, followed by another percentage from the employer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some people are also eligible for government contributions, such as military personnel or those caring for relatives.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Austrian pension system is basically a pay-as-you-go scheme with 10.25 percent of an employee’s gross salary paid towards pension contributions.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Employers then contribute a further 12.55 percent towards an employee’s pension.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For self-employed people in Austria, pension contributions are part of the overall social security payments to the </span><a href="https://www.svs.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.868624&portal=svsportal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Social Insurance Institute for Self-Employed Persons (SVS)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>State pensions</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The state pension in Austria is a statutory old-age pension and is known as the first pillar in the Austrian pension system.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyone can claim a state pension in Austria as long as they meet the required age and the number of years of contributions within the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the amount a person receives depends on how much has been paid into the individual pension account. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210805/explained-what-is-austrias-handy-signatur-and-how-does-it-work/">What is Austria’s Handy-Signatur and how does it work?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total in the pension account is made up from contributions through employment, periods of partial insurance and voluntary insurance payments.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An individual pension account can be viewed online with a citizen card or a Handy-Signatur via the </span><a href="https://finanzonline.bmf.gv.at/fon/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">FinanzOnline website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or by contacting your pension provider.</span></p><p><b>Occupational pensions</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since 1990, Austria has had its own labour laws for company pension schemes, known as the </span><a href="https://www.bmf.gv.at/themen/finanzmarkt/altersvorsorge.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Company Pension Act</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Occupational pensions (second pillar) are not mandatory and involve making additional contributions. They are designed to help people continue with a certain standard of living into retirement.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With occupational pensions, there is typically a vesting period of up to three years. After this time, the employee contributions are preserved.</span></p><p><b>Private pensions</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Private pensions, or the third pillar, were </span><a href="https://www.bmf.gv.at/themen/finanzmarkt/altersvorsorge.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">introduced in Austria in 2003</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to promote private investments for retirements, as well as the Austrian capital market.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This type of pension is typically offered by way of annuity insurance and pension investment funds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since 2009, for people up to the age of 45, the share quota of the plans has been 30 percent. There is then a reduction of the share quota based on the age of the contract holder (known as the life cycle model).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For example, for people between the age of 45 and 55, the share quota is 25 percent. But from the age of 55, the quota is 15 percent.</span></p><p><b>Pensions from other countries</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As Austria is an EU member state, this means people can transfer a state pension from another EU country to a bank in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the amount you receive will depend on the rules in the country that pays the pension.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210812/11-austrian-hacks-that-will-make-you-feel-like-a-local/">11 Austrian life hacks that will make you feel like a local</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria also has social security agreements with countries outside of the EU, such as the US, Canada, Australia, Serbia and Israel, with most agreements linked to employment in Austria.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For people from the UK, there is the option to transfer a pension into a </span><a href="https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-the-recognised-overseas-pension-schemes-notification-list"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (ROPS),</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> which allows pension funds to be consolidated together into one plan.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But as with all things related to finance, it’s recommended to seek advice from a financial expert when it comes to moving pension pots overseas.</span></p>
