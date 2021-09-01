Almost 40 percent of Covid infections in Austria from returning travellers or tourists

Covid-19

Almost 40 percent of Covid infections in Austria from returning travellers or tourists
People wearing masks arriving at Vienna Airport. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP
New statistics show just how prevalent travel-related Covid infections are in Austria.

People in Austria are most likely to catch Covid-19 at home or while travelling, according to the latest statistics.

Of the 8088 cases recorded from August 15th to 22nd – the last week where statistics are available – 72.8 percent could have the point of infection detected. 

Of these, 43.8 percent were infected in the home, while 38.4 percent were travel-related infections, Austria’s Kronen Zeitung reports

This means people who live in Austria who were infected while abroad and tested on their return, or tourists arriving from elsewhere. 

The influence of asymptomatic infections could also be seen in Austria.

UPDATED: What are the rules for entering Austria right now?

Asymptomatic infections make up 29 percent of cases. Experts believe that the high prevalence of asymptomatic Covid infections is a major reason why the virus spreads so easily. 

The paper notes that arts and culture make up just 0.7 percent of cases.

