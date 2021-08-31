PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What are the most important Vienna slang words or phrases?

A while back we tackled Austrian slang, but now we want to get a little colloquial in the capital. What is your favourite Vienna slang word or phrase - and why? Please let us know.

Earlier in 2021, we published a report on some of the best examples of Austrian slang. 

READ MORE: Ten pieces of Austrian slang you’ll never learn in class

Given that many of our readers are learning German, we wanted to give them an insight into some words that they might not have come across in the classroom. 

For our next report, we wanted to call on our readers to give us some examples of Vienna slang. 

The capital has some interesting and rather unique examples which are unknown even in other parts of the city, so let us know which words you feel are the most important – and why. 

This could be a word used in order to fit in, or something that you just find funny and quintessentially Vienna. 

Let us know!

