Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Lower Austria to begin giving autumn booster shots next week

Due to the rise in infections and people in hospital with Covid-19, Lower Austria will begin giving booster shots to high-risk and elderly patients in nursing homes and clinics from next week, broadcaster ORF reports.

People aged 65 and over will be able to get their third shot from mid-September, using more than 400 medical practices in the state.

Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf said 94 percent of all patients currently being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 had not been vaccinated.

UPDATE: Austria to roll out Covid booster shots in autumn

Future lockdowns to be decided by vaccination rates in communities

A new decree which comes into force on Friday means that factors such as vaccination rates and occupancy of intensive care beds in hospitals will help determine which districts are “high risk” areas in Austria, Der Standard newspaper reports.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants will also be taken into account.

An area classified as high-risk may be subject to a PCR test requirement to exit the area, asking for proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery in retail, increased contact tracing, a mask requirement or extra quarantine measures.

Strache verdict expected today

A verdict is expected today in the trial against Heinz-Christian Strache, broadcaster ORF reports. The former FPÖ chairman and Vice Chancellor of Austria, together with his friend and FPÖ party donor Walter Grubmüller, has been accused of bribery by the public prosecutor’s office for corruption.

‘Ibizagate’: What you need to know about the Austrian political corruption scandal

The WKStA (prosecution office against corruption) has alleged Strache may have tried to change a law which would have allowed Grubmüller to claim public funding for his private health clinic, in return for Grubmüller making political donations of 2,000 and 10,000 euros to the Federal FPÖ. Strache and Grubmüller deny the allegations.

If found guilty, both face prison terms of six months to five years.

Compensation for 44 people involved in Vienna terror attack

In July 44 people caught up in the terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2, 2020 were compensated for pain and suffering in accordance with the VOG (Crime Victims Act).

Four passers-by were killed in the attack and 23 others were injured, some seriously. Depending on the severity of the incident, each victim received 2,000 to 12,000 euros, broadcaster ORF reports.

Vienna classed as high risk (orange) on Corona traffic light

Austria’s coronavirus traffic light has rated Vienna as high risk (orange), while Austria and the remaining federal states all have a medium risk (yellow).

READ MORE: What is Austria’s new five-colour Covid traffic light system?

This means Burgenland and Carinthia have been moved from low risk (yellow-green) last to medium. For the four federal states of Vorarlberg, Vienna, Lower and Upper Austria the area of ​​intensive care patients was also classified as medium risk, which means a possible occupancy of more than ten percent of the available beds within 14 days.