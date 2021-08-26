REVEALED: Austria’s Covid-19 hotspots

Vienna currently has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Austria, according to the latest figures from the Agency for Food and Health Safety (AGES).

The incidence rate in Vienna is 129.1, which is calculated by the number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

This is a significant increase on the national rate of 97.1, although Vienna is Austria’s most densely populated area with more than 1.9 million people living in the 23 districts.

As of August 24th, there were 354 new cases reported in Vienna, taking the total number of active cases to 7,266.

Covid cases in Austria per 100,000 residents. Image: AGES

The rise in cases also coincides with the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) announcing a change to the validity of Covid-19 tests.

READ MORE: Vienna changes rules for Covid-19 tests

From September 1st, the validity of PCR tests will be reduced from 72 hours to 48, and the validity of antigen tests will be 24 hours, instead of 48. These changes only apply to Vienna.

At the same time, the number of hospitalisations is increasing in Vienna with the AGES revealing 26 people are currently in intensive care with Covid-19. This represents five percent of ICU beds in the city.

Austria-wide, there are 86 people in intensive care, which is four percent of all ICU capacity in the country.

Nationally, hospitalisation rates have doubled in the past two weeks, with mostly unvaccinated people being admitted to hospital.

Currently, there are 16,732 active cases in Austria with 317 people in hospital.

READ MORE: Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight

What is happening outside of Vienna?

After Vienna, Upper Austria is the next hotspot for Covid-19 cases with an incidence rate of 122.6, followed by Vorarlberg at 109.2 and Salzburg at 106.5.

In Upper Austria, there are 2,728 active cases with Eferding and Linz (city) recording the highest number of cases.

Upper Austria has 58 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 15 people in intensive care (five percent of ICU occupancy).

FOR MEMBERS: Updated: Austria announces new rules for schools

In Vorarlberg, the province currently has 658 active cases with the highest rate in the district of Bludenz.

Covid cases in Austria from state to state. Image: AGES

There are 12 people in hospital in Vorarlberg with Covid-19 and four people are in ICU (eight percent of ICU capacity).

Salzburg has 943 active cases with infections mostly concentrated in the city of Salzburg, followed by Zell am See.

In Salzburg there are 20 people in hospital, including three in ICU (two percent of intensive care capacity).

Elsewhere in Austria, the incidence rate is below 100. The lowest number of cases is in Burgenland, which has the highest rate of vaccination in the country.