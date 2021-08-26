Everything that changes in Austria in September 2021

Here’s what you need to know.

1G on the way?

Perhaps the biggest change which could come into effect in Austria in September – at least for the unvaccinated – is a tightening of the 3G rule.

Covid-19 cases in Austria are rising and autumn is just around the corner, particularly due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which is now by far the most dominant strain in all parts of the country.

One possible measure to stop the spread is to restrict certain businesses and venues only to people who have been vaccinated.

This means that people who have recovered from the virus and those who have tested negative would no longer be allowed to enter, in effect shifting Austria’s 3G rule to make it a ‘1G rule’.

This would apply to nightclubs, bars and restaurants, but would also apply to other areas such as gyms, hairdressers and larger event venues.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein both forecast the introduction of the 1G rule in nightclubs, discos and late-night bars if infections continue to climb.

The broadcaster ORF reports there has been a “secret discussion” between Kurz and Mückstein about allowing visits to bars and restaurants only to people who have been vaccinated.

The City of Vienna has previously spoken out in favour of the 1G rule, but the Wiener Zeitung reports it is unlikely to be introduced yet. Instead, Vienna – along with several other states – is calling for a nationwide solution.

While Vienna may do so, Austria seems comparatively reluctant – although Mückstein indicated stricter rules could apply from October.

Covid-19 test validity time will be reduced in Vienna

From September 1st, the validity of PCR tests in Vienna will be reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours. But for children under the age of 12, the 72-hour validity period will stay in place.

The validity of antigen tests in Vienna will also be reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours.

Vienna has the highest seven-day incidence in Austria and Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) recently said the pandemic “is not over”.

Schools return from summer break

As school children and teachers return to the classroom for the new school year, some Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.

There will be an initial three-week safety phase with a requirement for masks to be worn outside of the classroom, but not while seated in class.

During this time, both teachers and students will have to be tested three times a week, regardless of vaccination status, including one PCR test per week.

After this date, the ongoing mask requirement in schools in Austria will depend on the infection rate and the 3G rule (tested, recovered, vaccinated) will apply.

This means anyone not vaccinated or recently recovered will have to provide a negative test.

A PCR test result lasts for 72 hours, while the result from an antigen test is valid for 48 hours.

The cost of wholesale electricity will go up

The Austrian Electricity Price Index (ÖSPI) will increase by 6.4 percent in September 2021 compared to August 2021. This is a 38.9 percent increase on the price in September 2020.

The ÖSPI only records the wholesale electricity price and does not take into account network charges, taxes or levies.

Vaccines in supermarkets in Vienna

While technically taking place at the end of August, in a bid to increase the number of vaccinated people, Covid-19 vaccines will now be offered at supermarkets in Vienna.

The City of Vienna has announced some supermarkets will be offering appointment-free Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday 25th August.

Several supermarkets will join a list of other walk-in vaccination sites across the city, including shopping centres, mosques and St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

The new offering at BILLA, BILLA PLUS and Penny will be offered in cooperation with the REWE Group, and will be available at the front of supermarkets, as well at supermarket checkouts.

