Vienna to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines at supermarkets

Covid-19 vaccines

Austrian supermarket Billa, part of the Rewe group. Photo: Creative commons, Von Rewe Group - Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA
In a bid to increase the number of vaccinated people, Covid-19 vaccines will now be offered at supermarkets in Vienna.

The City of Vienna has announced some supermarkets will be offering appointment-free Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday 25th August.

Several supermarkets will join a list of other walk-in vaccination sites across the city, including shopping centres, mosques and St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

The new offering at BILLA, BILLA PLUS and Penny will be offered in cooperation with the REWE Group, and will be available at the front of supermarkets, as well at supermarket checkouts.

FOR MEMBERS: Masks and Covid-19 tests: Austria announces new rules for schools

Mario Dujakovic, spokesman for Health Councilor Peter Hacker, announced the move on Twitter. 

Dujakovic said: “Okay, in Simmering, Favoriten and Brigittenau there is really no easier way to get a COVID vaccination from tomorrow.” 

He then shared further details about the new supermarket vaccination offer, which will start with a media briefing at 9am on Wednesday at BILLA PLUS in Millennium City.

The response to the announcement on Twitter was mostly positive and Dujakovic added they will announce tomorrow which vaccines will be used in the campaign.

City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker and Marcel Haraszti, board member of REWE International AG, will be in attendance at the media briefing.

READ MORE: How is Austria using Covid health passes compared to elsewhere in Europe?

