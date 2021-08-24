Vienna to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines at supermarkets

The City of Vienna has announced some supermarkets will be offering appointment-free Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday 25th August.

Several supermarkets will join a list of other walk-in vaccination sites across the city, including shopping centres, mosques and St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

The new offering at BILLA, BILLA PLUS and Penny will be offered in cooperation with the REWE Group, and will be available at the front of supermarkets, as well at supermarket checkouts.

Mario Dujakovic, spokesman for Health Councilor Peter Hacker, announced the move on Twitter.

Okay, in Simmering, Favoriten und Brigittenau gibt es ab morgen wirklich keine einfachere Möglichkeit mehr, an eine COVID-Schutzimpfung zu kommen. https://t.co/UavF05W43a#CoronavirusAT #wien — Mario Dujaković (@mariodujakovic) August 24, 2021

Dujakovic said: “Okay, in Simmering, Favoriten and Brigittenau there is really no easier way to get a COVID vaccination from tomorrow.”

He then shared further details about the new supermarket vaccination offer, which will start with a media briefing at 9am on Wednesday at BILLA PLUS in Millennium City.

The response to the announcement on Twitter was mostly positive and Dujakovic added they will announce tomorrow which vaccines will be used in the campaign.

Alle Informationen kommunizieren wir morgen. — Mario Dujaković (@mariodujakovic) August 24, 2021

City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker and Marcel Haraszti, board member of REWE International AG, will be in attendance at the media briefing.

