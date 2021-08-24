Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Hospitalisations in Austria increasing rapidly

While the growth in new infections with Covid-19 is weakening, the number of people in hospitals in Austria with the virus has more than doubled in two weeks according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

On Monday, 373 infected people were in the hospital, 77 of them in the intensive care unit. According to the City of Vienna, unvaccinated patients suffering from Covid-19 make up 75 percent of those in intensive care, and 85 percent of patients in its normal hospital wards.

Hospitalisations are far lower than at the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak last November, when around 4,000 people were in hospital and around 680 were in the intensive care units.

Pushback over ‘secret plan’ to restrict restaurants and bars only to those who are vaccinated

The hotel and restaurant industry are concerned about a possible move to create a “1-G” rule in Austria, which would mean only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would be able to access hotels, restaurants and bars.

The broadcaster ORF reports there has been a “secret discussion” between the Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein about allowing catering in general only to people who have been vaccinated.

Head of the catering industry Mario Pulker is reported to be vehemently against the plan, and says he would go to the constitutional court if the government were to try to implement such a rule.

Exit test expires for Oberlienz, but remains for Innervillgraten

From Tuesday it will no longer be compulsory to show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus in order to leave the East Tyrolean municipality of Oberlienz.

The test requirement, which has been in force since August 11, will expire as planned. However, the compulsory departure test for the municipality of Innervillgraten, which was imposed at the same time, will be extended up to and including September 1st, the state announced on Monday.

The district-wide measures, which involve greater mask-wearing and limits on gatherings, will remain in place as planned until at least September 1st, according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper

Autumn plans to tackle Covid-19 pandemic in Vienna to be announced on Tuesday

Vienna’s Mayor, Michael Ludwig, will announce new rules to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Vienna on Tuesday, according to Austrian news agency APA.

During the summer, Vienna has had stricter rules than the rest of Austria, mandating mask wearing in non-essential retail and enforcing a test requirement for all children aged over six years old to access restaurants, cafes, summer camps, swimming pools and sports.

These special regulations apply in Vienna until the end of August. Now the next course of action is being discussed, against a backdrop of rising cases.