Masks and Covid-19 tests: Austria announces new rules for schools

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As teachers and parents prepare for the start of the new school year, the Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) has now confirmed Covid-19 measures for schools</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A two-week initial “safety phase” had already been announced, which will include a requirement to wear a mask outside of the classroom but not while sitting in class.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Faßmann confirmed the safety phase will also include compulsory Covid-19 tests for students and teachers, regardless of vaccination status.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This will then be followed by the existing nationwide 3G rule, which means students and teachers will have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to attend school.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Faßmann </span><a href="https://www.krone.at/2491806"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made the announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> during a visit to a summer school on Tuesday 24th August, where he also rejected the possibility of compulsory vaccination for teachers.</span></p><p><b>How will the new rules work?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the first two weeks of the new school term, both students and teachers will have to take three Covid-19 tests each week. One of them must be a PCR test.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://www.krone.at/2491806"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kronen Zeitung</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, it is expected the testing regime will start on Monday with a nasal antigen test and a PCR test. The reason for both tests is the result from an antigen test takes around 15 minutes, but the PCR can take around 24 hours.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210824/covid-hospitalisations-in-austria-increasing-rapidly/">Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PCR test results are valid for 72 hours, so staff and students will then have to take another antigen test on Thursday.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After the two-week safety phase has ended, schools will adopt the 3G rule.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For students, both the antigen and PCR tests can be done at schools, including the “spit test” through a sample of saliva.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Teachers will have to present an external PCR test, which can be conducted at testing stations across the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Headteachers will be responsible for collecting the results and informing class teachers, who will then inform the students.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Negative test results will be entered into the Ninja Pass, along with vaccination status. Children are eligible for vaccination in Austria from the age of 12.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Ninja Pass allows school children to access hospitality venues and sports facilities, like swimming pools and cinemas.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210512/ninja-tests-what-are-austrias-coronavirus-sticker-book-tests-for-children/"><strong>‘Ninja tests’: What are Austria’s coronavirus sticker book tests for children?</strong></a></p>
