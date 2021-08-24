Masks and Covid-19 tests: Austria announces new rules for schools

As teachers and parents prepare for the start of the new school year, the Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) has now confirmed Covid-19 measures for schools.

A two-week initial “safety phase” had already been announced, which will include a requirement to wear a mask outside of the classroom but not while sitting in class.

Faßmann confirmed the safety phase will also include compulsory Covid-19 tests for students and teachers, regardless of vaccination status.

This will then be followed by the existing nationwide 3G rule, which means students and teachers will have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to attend school.

Faßmann made the announcement during a visit to a summer school on Tuesday 24th August, where he also rejected the possibility of compulsory vaccination for teachers.

How will the new rules work?

In the first two weeks of the new school term, both students and teachers will have to take three Covid-19 tests each week. One of them must be a PCR test.

According to Kronen Zeitung, it is expected the testing regime will start on Monday with a nasal antigen test and a PCR test. The reason for both tests is the result from an antigen test takes around 15 minutes, but the PCR can take around 24 hours.

PCR test results are valid for 72 hours, so staff and students will then have to take another antigen test on Thursday.

After the two-week safety phase has ended, schools will adopt the 3G rule.

For students, both the antigen and PCR tests can be done at schools, including the “spit test” through a sample of saliva.

Teachers will have to present an external PCR test, which can be conducted at testing stations across the country.

Headteachers will be responsible for collecting the results and informing class teachers, who will then inform the students.

Negative test results will be entered into the Ninja Pass, along with vaccination status. Children are eligible for vaccination in Austria from the age of 12.

The Ninja Pass allows school children to access hospitality venues and sports facilities, like swimming pools and cinemas.

