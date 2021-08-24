Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight

While the growth in new infections with Covid-19 is weakening, the number of people in hospitals in Austria with the virus has more than doubled in two weeks according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

On Monday, August 24th, 373 infected people were in the hospital with Covid-related illness.

77 of them in the intensive care unit, an increase of 52 people from August 5th, meaning three times as many patients are in the ICU as there were are the start of the month.

While there is no uniform data showing whether people admitted to hospital across Austria have been vaccinated, state-level information shows a much higher proportion of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated.

According to authorities the state of Vienna, unvaccinated patients suffering from Covid-19 make up 75 percent of those in intensive care, and 85 percent of patients in its normal hospital wards.

40 percent of those in intensive care in Vienna are under the age of 50.

This represents a shift in Austria for summer 2021. Previously, while confirmed case numbers have been increasing, hospitalisation and death rates remained relatively stable.

Hospitalisations are far lower than at the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak last November, when around 4,000 people were in hospital and around 680 were in the intensive care units.

Austrian authorities have warned things are likely to get worse in the coming weeks and have called upon people to get vaccinated.