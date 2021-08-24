Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Covid hospitalisations in Austria double in a fortnight
Hospitalisations are on the rise in Austria. Photo by SJ Objio on Unsplash
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Covid-related hospitalisations have doubled in Austria over the past fortnight, with primarily those who have not been vaccinated being admitted.

While the growth in new infections with Covid-19 is weakening, the number of people in hospitals in Austria with the virus has more than doubled in two weeks according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

On Monday, August 24th, 373 infected people were in the hospital with Covid-related illness.

77 of them in the intensive care unit, an increase of 52 people from August 5th, meaning three times as many patients are in the ICU as there were are the start of the month. 

While there is no uniform data showing whether people admitted to hospital across Austria have been vaccinated, state-level information shows a much higher proportion of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated. 

According to authorities the state of Vienna, unvaccinated patients suffering from Covid-19 make up 75 percent of those in intensive care, and 85 percent of patients in its normal hospital wards.

40 percent of those in intensive care in Vienna are under the age of 50.

This represents a shift in Austria for summer 2021. Previously, while confirmed case numbers have been increasing, hospitalisation and death rates remained relatively stable. 

Hospitalisations are far lower than at the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak last November, when around 4,000 people were in hospital and around 680 were in the intensive care units. 

Austrian authorities have warned things are likely to get worse in the coming weeks and have called upon people to get vaccinated. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

3G to 1G: Could Austria make bars, gyms, hairdressers and events ‘vaccinated only’?

3G to 1G: Could Austria make bars, gyms, hairdressers and events ‘vaccinated only’?

What Austria’s ‘vaccine expiry date’ means for travellers

What Austria’s ‘vaccine expiry date’ means for travellers

Lambda variant detected in Austria for the first time

Lambda variant detected in Austria for the first time

Side effects: How safe are Covid vaccines in Austria?

Side effects: How safe are Covid vaccines in Austria?

What is the risk of catching Covid-19 in Austria when already vaccinated?

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

How to book that ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Austria to the UK