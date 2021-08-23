Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

<div data-bind="visible: headline"><p data-bind="html: formatedHeadline, css: headerSizeClass"><strong>Spain declares almost all of Austria a risk area</strong></p></div><div data-bind="visible: text"><div data-bind="html: formatedText">Travelling from Austria to Spain will be made more difficult from Monday, as all of Austria's states apart from Burgenland have been added to the country's risk list. Previously just Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Vienna were on the risk list. To enter the country visitors will have to prove they have been fully vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19. If an antigen test result is shown, it must not be older than 48 hours upon arrival; in the case of PCR tests, it must be a maximum of 72 hours. Visitors from countries with low numbers of infections and not on the Spanish list of risk areas are allowed into the country without any conditions. However, all visitors still have to fill out an online form and receive a QR code to be shown upon entry, <a href="https://derstandard.at/permalink/rc/1000241076/context?ref=live_red_content">Der Standard</a> newspaper reports.</div><div data-bind="html: formatedText"></div></div><div data-bind="html: formatedText"></div><div data-bind="html: formatedText"><strong>Only fully vaccinated people may be able to access nightclubs and bars in Austria</strong></div><div data-bind="html: formatedText"><div data-bind="visible: text"><p data-bind="html: formatedText">Plans are progressing to allow only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to have access to clubs and late night restaurants and bars in Austria, according to a broadcast by Austria's governing coalition on Saturday. The move is in order to prevent "superspreader" events, <a href="https://derstandard.at/permalink/rc/1000241114/context?ref=live_red_content">Der Standard</a> newspaper reports. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated that the vaccination rule could be needed "if the numbers continue to rise". </p><p data-bind="html: formatedText"><strong>Austria 'will not take more refugees' from Afghanistan</strong></p><p data-bind="html: formatedText"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had promised that Austria will not take in refugees from Afghanistan “under his chancellorship”. He told the Puls24 Summer Talk programme that Austria had already made a “disproportionately large contribution” in recent years, taking in 40,000 Afghans, making Austria home to one of the largest Afghan communities in Europe, according to broadcaster </span><a href="https://orf.at/stories/3225785/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ORF</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p data-bind="html: formatedText"><strong>New pandemic rules in Vienna to be announced on Tuesday</strong></p></div><p>Vienna's Mayor, Michael Ludwig, will announce new rules to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Vienna on Tuesday, according to Austrian news agency <a href="https://orf.at/stories/3225793/">APA</a>. During the summer, Vienna has had stricter rules than the rest of Austria, mandating mask wearing in non-essential retail and enforcing a test requirement for all children aged over six years old to access restaurants, cafes, summer camps, swimming pools and sports. These special regulations apply in Vienna until the end of August. Now the next course of action is being discussed, against a backdrop of rising cases.</p></div><p><strong>Delays to trains in Austria possible</strong></p><p>From Monday morning at 2:00 am, strike action on railways in Germany may lead to delays to rail services in Austria. The operator ÖBB has warned there may be several train cancellations on both day and night trains. ÖBB is asking people travelling by rail to check on the <a href="https://fahrplan.oebb.at/webapp/?language=de_DE#!P|TP!histId|0!histKey|H609200">SCOTTY</a> website, the ÖBB app or call ÖBB customer service on 05-1717 to check the situation before travelling by train. </p>
