Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Plans are progressing to allow only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to have access to clubs and late night restaurants and bars in Austria, according to a broadcast by Austria’s governing coalition on Saturday. The move is in order to prevent “superspreader” events, Der Standard newspaper reports. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated that the vaccination rule could be needed “if the numbers continue to rise”.

Austria ‘will not take more refugees’ from Afghanistan

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had promised that Austria will not take in refugees from Afghanistan “under his chancellorship”. He told the Puls24 Summer Talk programme that Austria had already made a “disproportionately large contribution” in recent years, taking in 40,000 Afghans, making Austria home to one of the largest Afghan communities in Europe, according to broadcaster ORF.

New pandemic rules in Vienna to be announced on Tuesday