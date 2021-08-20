What Austria’s ‘vaccine expiry date’ means for travellers

What Austria’s ‘vaccine expiry date’ means for travellers
Vaccines are deemed effective in Austria only for 270 days after the final jab, which could have problems for holidaymakers visiting the Alpine state.

One aspect of the science which is as yet unclear about Covid vaccines is how long the immunity lasts. 

While each of the vaccines that is being administered in Austria has been shown to be highly effective against both the original incarnation of the virus and subsequent mutations, experts are uncertain as to the duration of immunity – primarily because not enough time has passed to see just how long the antibodies last. 

UPDATED: What are the rules for entering Austria right now?

Austria has taken a relatively novel approach with regard to immunity from both vaccines and recovery. 

Initially, Austria deemed one shot enough to have sufficient immunity, with the protecting kicking in 22 days after your first shot. As of August 15th, that has now been changed. 

The duration of the vaccine – which is one year in some countries or without an expiry date in others – is set to 270 days in Austria. 

That means you are deemed to have protection for 270 days after your second shot – or for 270 days after your only shot in the case of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

Immunity: How long are vaccinations valid for in Austria?

What does this mean for travellers? 

If you were one of the first to get vaccinated, your vaccination might be deemed to expire soon by Austrian authorities. 

This means that if you were fully vaccinated in January, your immunity might be deemed to expire in October.

 The same goes for people who live in Austria and using the 3G system to access pubs, bars, events, hairdressers and everywhere else Austria’s green pass is required. 

While Austria is in the process of planning booster shots to be administered in autumn, these so far are targeted primarily at people in very high risk categories. 

UPDATE: Austria to roll out Covid booster shots in autumn

The Austrian government has not indicated whether it will extend booster shots to the general population – around 60 percent of which is fully vaccinated (4.4 million) – or whether it will extend the expiry date beyond the current 270 days .

