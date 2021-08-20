Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p class="p1"><strong>Austria records highest case total since May (again)</strong></p><p class="p1">Austria on Friday morning recorded its highest number of cases within a 24-hour period since May, with 1,258 confirmed <a href="https://kurier.at/chronik/oesterreich/erneut-ueber-1200-neuinfektionen-in-oesterreich/401477674">Covid infections</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is the third day in a row with more than 1,200 infections.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One more person has died due to the virus, which puts the total of deaths since the start of the pandemic at 10,761.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are currently 301 people in intensive care as a result of the virus, which is an increase of 11 from the previous day.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">72 patients are in intensive care.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Lambda variant detected in Austria for the first time</strong></p><p class="p1">The highly contagious Lambda variant has been detected in Austria for the first time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The variant, which has mostly been detected in Latin America, was found in a passenger from Peru in the state of Lower Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">State Health Councilor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig said the person has already recovered and the variant has not spread as there are no other cases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Due to the rapid separation by the district administration, the man should not have infected anyone. There are no known consequences,” <a href="https://www.krone.at/2489147">a spokesperson said</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>No more free self tests in Austria from November</strong></p><p class="p1">Austria will discontinue the Covid self tests from November onwards, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein confirmed on Friday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Known as self tests or living room tests, these have been distributed to pharmacies across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Mückstein indicated he would evaluate whether to continue offering free antigen tests at pharmacies across the country, with the government considering imposing a cost on these tests.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Several countries such as Germany and Switzerland have phased out their free testing schemes as a means of <a href="https://kurier.at/chronik/oesterreich/corona-pandemie-in-oesterreich-aus-fuer-gratis-antigen-selbsttests-im-november/401477575">encouraging people to get vaccinated</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Intensive care doctors call upon Austrians to get vaccinated</strong></p><p class="p1">The Austrian Society for Anaesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine (ÖGARI) has called upon Austrians to get vaccinated, with the country’s jab rate lagging.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Currently 57 percent of people in Austria are fully vaccinated, which ÖGARI says is far too low.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Today we are caring for 68 COVID-19 patients in the Austrian intensive care units, 290 are currently being treated as inpatients.”</p><p class="p1">“Everyone who gets seriously ill with COVID-19 is one too many. The risk can be avoided because whoever gets vaccinated is optimally protected against severe disease,” said Walter Hasibeder, president of ÖGARI.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Hasibeder pointed out that ICU beds are taken up only by people who have not been vaccinated, with vaccinated people avoiding the worst of the virus.</p>
Member comments