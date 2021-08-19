Austrian motorist runs over artist lying on road during ‘performance’ in Salzburg

Austrian motorist runs over artist lying on road during 'performance' in Salzburg
Mannequins in a shop window. Photo by Serj Tyaglovsky on Unsplash
A motorist has been charged by police after he ran over an artist in the middle of a 'reclining performance' in Salzburg’s Residenzplatz on Wednesday after mistaking her for a mannequin or puppet.

The 41-year-old artist, from Tennengau, was performing what she called a “reclining performance” in the old town and lay down on the ground. 

Police said the woman had been told by several locals and passers by that laying down on the ground in that area was dangerous, but clearly the warning was not heeded. 

Later in the day, a 71-year-old motorist drove over the woman while trying to reach an inner courtyard. 

He told police he saw an obstruction in the road which he thought was some kind of doll and was unable to move around her, so he decided to run it over lengthways. 

It was only when he heard screams and felt a drag under the car that he decided to stop. 

The artist was injured and transferred to Salzburg University Hospital. 

Police said an alcohol test carried out on both the driver and the artist was negative. Police also indicated that they were unsure why the artist did not move when the motorist approached her. 

She told the police that she the performance was part of an art fair and that it was not her first such performance – although it was the first performance which ended in such a way. 

Police charged the man with driving causing negligent bodily harm, although the public prosecutor must decide whether or not to push charges. 

Member comments

