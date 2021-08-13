BREAKING: Austria to remove UK and India from Covid variant list from Sunday

From Sunday, August 15th, Austria will remove the United Kingdom from its virus variant list.

The government is yet to release an official press statement on the change, however the official ordinance was updated in the afternoon of Friday, August 13th.

The UK will be removed along with India, Nepal, Botswana, Russia, Zambia and South Africa.

We are able to confirm that with effect from 00:00 on 15.08.2021 the United Kingdom will be removed from Annex 2 of the Covid-19 Einreiseverordnung 2021 – see https://t.co/FxOHuNRkMm — britishinaustria (@britishinat) August 13, 2021

The impact of the change is that people from the UK will be allowed to enter Austria without having to quarantine, provided they are vaccinated.

Those who have not been vaccinated but have tested negative or have recovered from the virus in the past six months can enter but will need to quarantine for ten days – and can leave from the fifth day with a negative test.

UPDATED: What are the rules for entering Austria right now?

Prior to the change, arrivals from the UK and the other countries on the variant list needed to obtain a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old before arriving.

Once in Austria, they needed to quarantine for ten days, but could leave as early as the fifth day with a negative test.

Several countries remain on the virus variant list, including Brazil, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Uruguay.

