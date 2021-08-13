BREAKING: Austria to remove UK and India from Covid variant list from Sunday

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Travel news

Share this article
BREAKING: Austria to remove UK and India from Covid variant list from Sunday
Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

People from the UK, India, Russia, South Africa and several other countries will be able to enter Austria without a quarantine from Sunday after Austrian officials removed it from the virus variant list.

From Sunday, August 15th, Austria will remove the United Kingdom from its virus variant list. 

The government is yet to release an official press statement on the change, however the official ordinance was updated in the afternoon of Friday, August 13th. 

The UK will be removed along with India, Nepal, Botswana, Russia, Zambia and South Africa. 

The impact of the change is that people from the UK will be allowed to enter Austria without having to quarantine, provided they are vaccinated. 

Those who have not been vaccinated but have tested negative or have recovered from the virus in the past six months can enter but will need to quarantine for ten days – and can leave from the fifth day with a negative test. 

UPDATED: What are the rules for entering Austria right now?

Prior to the change, arrivals from the UK and the other countries on the variant list needed to obtain a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old before arriving. 

Once in Austria, they needed to quarantine for ten days, but could leave as early as the fifth day with a negative test. 

Several countries remain on the virus variant list, including Brazil, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Uruguay. 

Please click here for official information. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

How will climate change impact Austria?
FOR MEMBERS

How will climate change impact Austria?

How to book that ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Austria to the UK

How to book that ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Austria to the UK

Discover Austria: Six off-the-beaten-track towns to visit
FOR MEMBERS

Discover Austria: Six off-the-beaten-track towns to visit

How Germany’s train strike will impact rail travel in Austria

UK adds Germany, Austria and Norway to green travel list

Britons and other non-EU travellers face €7 fee to enter Europe for visits

Austria: Germany to require tests from unvaccinated border crossers from Sunday