How Germany’s train strike will impact rail travel in Austria

The decision – which comes at the height of the holiday season – could cause long delays for holidaymakers and cross-border commuters.

Some international train services between Austria and Germany will be affected by the strike, according to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).

An ÖBB spokesman said: “Because of the train drivers’ strike, Deutsche Bahn cannot take over international trains from the border stations.”

Currently, daytime services between Salzburg to Tyrol that cross the Deutsche Bahn (DB) corridor are not impacted by the action.

The Railjet service between Vienna and Klagenfurt to Munich, as well as Euro-City trains from Italy to Innsbruck and on to Munich, are also expected to continue as planned.

However, night time services from Austria to Brussels, Hamburg and Berlin have been cancelled until August 12th.

ÖBB is asking passengers in Austria to check the status of their connection in Germany before departure.

How long will the strike last for?

The walkout first impacted cargo trains from 7pm on Tuesday, before extending to passenger traffic this morning (Wednesday) at 2am, said the leader of the train drivers’ GDL union, Claus Weselsky.

The strike will then continue until 2am on Friday 13th August.

German railways have lost billions in revenues during the Covid-19 pandemic and due to the damage caused by July’s catastrophic floods.

In response to the union’s demand, they are proposing incremental pay rises over the coming years – starting with a 1.5 percent increase in pay in 2022.

Railway bosses: The strike is an ‘attack on the whole country’

Criticising the move, DB’s railway personnel manager Martin Seiler labelled the strike “an attack on the whole country”.

A railway spokeswoman told DPA on Monday that the strikes would be a “slap in the face” for the train company’s customers and employees.

But the union says it does not want to disrupt holidaymakers and is only fighting for a better deal for workers.

“We intentionally chose this timeframe in the week to limit the impact on weekend and holiday traffic,” said Weselsky.

Contingency plans

As of Monday, the railways had not given details of any contingency plans during the strikes .

During the last GDL locomotive drivers’ strike six years ago, an emergency timetable was drawn up to maintain at least some operations.

About a third of long-distance trains were able to run, especially on the main lines from the Ruhr region to the east and from Hamburg to the south.

Writing on Twitter, the president of the Federal Association for Renewable Energy questioned what Deutsche Bahn was doing to avoid disruption this time around.

“I am curious to see how the emergency timetable of the @DB_Bahn looks – because this wasn’t unexpected,” she wrote. “Most federal states are still on holiday, and a plan B is needed quickly for travel and commuter traffic.”

Bin gespannt, wie der Notfallfahrplan der @DB_Bahn aussieht, denn unerwartet kam das ja jetzt nicht. Die meisten Bundesländer sind noch in den Ferien, und es braucht schnell einen Plan B für den Reise- aber auch Pendlerverkehr. #Streik https://t.co/QykZfkjex0 — Simone Peter 🌍 #ClimateActionNow (@peter_simone) August 10, 2021

A large number of regional and suburban trains in Germany are likely to be cancelled in the event of an engine drivers’ strike.

The disrupted operations could then also lead to restrictions for Deutsche Bahn’s competitors.

Power struggle

In addition to the dispute over wage increases, a power struggle is currently raging between the GDL and the larger railway and transport union (EVG).

This is the first strike at Deutsche Bahn since December 2018, when the EVG called on its members to take industrial action.

However, the GDL strike in 2014 and 2015 was far more severe, with train drivers under Weselsky’s leadership striking in eight successive waves and paralysing large parts of the network.

According to DPA, EVG signed an agreement on pay and conditions with Deutsche Bahn last autumn.