Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New restrictions for Tyrol communities

The communities of Innervillgraten and Oberlienz in Tyrol will make people show a negative PCR or antigen test to leave the area after their seven day incidences of Covid-19 rose to 1,205 and 685 respectively.

The new exit test will be in place from midnight on Wednesday until August 24th at midnight, but will not apply to those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

Across East Tyrol, gatherings of over 100 will be banned, and there will be an FFP2 mask requirement for indoor and outdoor events. The East Tyrol district has by far the highest seven-day incidence in Austria at 332, and the numbers have risen sharply in recent weeks and days, broadcaster ORF reports.

Cafe serves only people who have not been vaccinated

The owner of a health food store and cafe in Strobl, which is in the Salzburg region, will only serve coffee and cake to people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, broadcaster ORF reports.

The broadcaster spoke to the Mayor of the town, Josef Weikinger, who says he does not “take it seriously”. The owner of the cafe did not want to be interviewed.

Seven day incidence is 41

The seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 41. The number is highest in Tyrol (58.4) and Salzburg (57.4). The value is lowest in Burgenland (16.2) and Lower Austria (28).

Austria could warm as much as five degrees by 2100

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ) is warning Austria could warm up by as much as five degrees by 2100 if nothing is done to stop global carbon emissions.

Statistics from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) show it has become around two degrees warmer in Austria since the beginning of industrialisation, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Alpine region ‘particularly sensitive’ to climate change

The report shows climate change will particularly affect the alpine regions of Austria and have an “enormous impact” on snowfall, according to the Zamg, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports. According to the forecast, it will only remain cold enough for snow over 1,500 to 2,000 meters in the coming decades.

Lower lying areas will experience rain instead. Helga Kromp-Kolb, professor at Boku and chairwoman of the Climate Change Center Austria, says the alpine region is “particularly sensitive” to climate change.