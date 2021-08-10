Austria: Covid-19 restrictions reintroduced in Tyrol

New exit restrictions are being introduced in East Tyrol after Covid-19 cases increased by more than 100 per cent in one week.

The state of Tyrol has taken action in the Lienz district after the AGES seven-day incidence rate reached 311.4 – the highest number in Austria.

The majority of cases have been recorded in the communities of Innervillgraten and Oberlienz.

The announcement about the new restrictions was made on Monday evening and will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday August 11th.

The measures include exit tests (negative PCR or antigen tests) to leave Innervillgraten and Oberlienz – with an exception for vaccinated people and for those that have recovered from coronavirus and received one dose of the vaccine.

This applies to all people that have stayed in Innervillgraten and Oberlienz and want to leave the district – regardless of where they usually live.

In Innervillgraten and Oberlienz, events with more than 50 people will also be banned during the period of restrictions.

Other measures in the Lienz district include a maximum of 100 people at events, mandatory registration at all events, and an FFP2 mask requirement for retail, indoor and outdoor events.

The compulsory exit tests are scheduled to end on August 24th at midnight, and all other measures will end on September 1st at midnight.

The new measures are the first set of regional restrictions to be imposed in Austria since the start of the summer.

It follows the guidance from the federal government that action should be taken when the seven-day incidence rate passes 300.

According to ORF Tirol, the Lienz district has a lower than average vaccination rate.

