Austria planning Covid booster shots for autumn

Covid-19 vaccines

Austria planning Covid booster shots for autumn
Booster shots for Covid-19 look set to take place from autumn 2021. Photo by THOMAS LOHNES / AFP
Austria is planning a third Covid booster shot “in due course”, with indications they will take place in autumn.

The Austrian government is starting to prepare for autumn with plans for booster shots against Covid-19. 

The Ministry of Health has told the broadcaster ORF that the federal government will continue to be responsible for the distribution of vaccines, while the federal states will implement the campaigns.

It is currently assumed that a third jab should take place around nine months after the second vaccination, unless you were vaccinated with a single dose from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson or have recovered from a case of Covid-19, in which case the booster shot will be the second jab.

Booster jabs should start to be given from mid-October, initially targeting high risk groups, who were first vaccinated in mid-January. 

These plans are being developed by the Austrian states, who are in charge of administering the vaccines. 

“Based on the current study situation, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess whether a booster vaccination will really be necessary for everyone after nine months,” said the ministry. 

ORF reports that there may be differences in the plans for booster shots from state to state. 

The exact timing will be known when the European approval authority EMA makes its recommendations, however the Austrian government has indicated it will have enough supply to carry out booster shots regardless of who they will be administered to. 

Booster shots for people over 60 are already being administered in Israel, with the second doses of the vaccine carried out five months ago. 

Germany has also indicated it will administer booster shots for people in risk groups from September. 

Vaccinations started in August from January 2021. 

