UK adds Germany, Austria and Norway to green travel list

The Local
Travel news

UK adds Germany, Austria and Norway to green travel list
(Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
The UK government said late Wednesday it will ease English entry rules for arrivals from Germany, Austria and Norway.

The three countries were previously classed as amber by the UK government, which meant only fully vaccinated arrivals could avoid mandatory quarantine.

Now that Germany, Austria and Norway have been promoted to the green list travellers must only take Covid-19 tests before and after entering England, regardless of their vaccination status, and do not have to self-isolate.

They must pre-book Covid tests for day two after arriving and only children aged 4 and under don’t need to take them. Those travellers only need to self-isolate if they test positive after arriving.

The change comes into force on Sunday at 4am and was announced by Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday night.

Those who arrive in the UK from Germany, Norway or Austria before 4am on Sunday will be subject to the previous rules for amber countries.

The UK government sets the red, amber and green lists for England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own lists. They usually adopt the same changes and will likely make an announcement on Thursday.

