Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Scientists warn governments not to repeat last year’s mistakes

Scientists in the publication The Lancet Regional Health Europe are warning governments in Europe not to make the same mistakes as last year. Experience teaches that “the reintroduction of the necessary health measures could come too late to successfully prevent another wave in autumn,” warn the scientists, broadcaster ORF reports. Peter Klimek, Austria’s contributor to the report, says “unfortunately it is still true that we are proceeding in a relatively uncoordinated manner at the European level. We didn’t learn the lessons.”

EU Commission to introduce €10,000 cash limit

The EU Commission will introduce a new cash limit of €10,000 in a move to combat money laundering according to Die Welt newspaper. The paper notes that countries such as Austria have vocally criticised the proposal.

Seven day incidence is 37

The seven-day incidence, or the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 37.2. The number is still highest in Salzburg (53) and Vienna (50.9). The value is lowest in Burgenland (20.6) and Lower Austria (27.7).

Belarusian sprinter ‘would have been given asylum in Austria’

The Belarusian Olympic participant Kristina Timanowskaja would have received asylum in Austria had she got in touch with the authorities, according to the Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in the “Presse” newspaper. He told the paper that Austria would have been very willing to accept Timanovskaya, but she decided to go to Poland. The athlete decided to seek asylum after reports of an attempted forced return to her home country during the Olympics.

Booster shots planned for Viennese nursing homes

People in nursing homes in Vienna will be given Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs in the autumn, broadcaster ORF reports. This will be around nine months after they were first vaccinated.

Wolf packs shrinking in Austria

The number of wolves detected in Austria is shrinking, according to the Wiener Zeitung newspaper. It quotes WWF wolf expert Christian Pichler, who says while there were 48 wolves in 2019, only 40 wolves roamed the country in 2020. It says Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Köstinger wants to make it easier to kill “problem wolves”, as she believes they are affecting alpine farmers and tourists using hiking trails. However, the policy on hunting wolves is decided at state level. Although Tyrol has recently made it easier to hunt “problem wolves”, in the Salzburg area, applying for permission means spending months going through the courts.