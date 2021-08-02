Walk-in jabs with all vaccine types now available in Vienna

In Vienna the main place to get vaccinated without registering first is the Austria Centre, which is in the city’s 22nd district.

It is possible to choose from Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson every day in the first week of August between 07:00 and 19:00.

All you need to bring is an ID card, and if you have one, your e-card. Those aged between 12 and 18 must be vaccinated with Biontech/Pfizer or Moderna.

In addition to the Austria Centre, there are also eight new vaccination ‘boxes’ at various locations around the city. Here, teenagers aged between 12 and 18 can be vaccinated with Biontech/Pfizer and everyone else with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot for full immunity. The boxes are at the following locations.

1020 Vienna, in the Prater, close to the city’s famous ferris wheel in Riesenradplatz (Prater)

1020 Vienna, Wohlmutstraße 2-4, near Vorgartenstraße and the Messe Prater U-bahn stations

1070 Vienna, opposite number 96 Schottenfeldgasse, near the Altlerchenfeld Catholic Church.

1100 Vienna, Ludwig-von-Höhnel-Gasse 2, close to the Altes Gut U-bahn in Volkspark Laaer Berg.

1110 Vienna, Hakel Gasse 14-18, near Herderpark

1130 Vienna, in Hans-Moser-Park

1190 Vienna, opposite Number 17 Eisenbahnstraße

1230 Vienna, opposite number 61 Auer-Welsbach-Straße

In addition, it is also possible to be vaccinated at the following locations

The film festival at the Rathaus at Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna, every day from 17:00 to 22:00.

Donauinsel “Sportinsel”, 1210 Vienna, accessible via U6, station “Neue Donau” on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (there will be a rest break between 17:00 and 18:00) and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 22:00 (rest break from 15:00 to 16:00)

Stadionbad, Meiereistraße 7, 1020 Vienna (Friday 14:00 p.m. to 19:00, Saturday and Sunday 11:00 to 19:00)

The vaccination boat, which runs along the Old Danube in good weather. There are no fixed berths, but interested people are approached and vaccinated on the bank or at the jetties (Friday 14:00 to 19:00, Saturday and Sunday 11:00 – 19:00)

Please take your photo ID, e-card (if available) and an FFP2 mask with you.