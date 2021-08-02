Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

New rules for German border with Austria

Germany has introduced a new testing requirement at its land border with Austria since midnight on Saturday. As of Sunday, August 1st, a “3G” certificate (evidence showing you have been vaccinated, recovered from or tested negative for Covid-19) must be provided when entering Germany.

You can show this with your Austrian Covid-19 green pass, or with paper evidence of a test, a confirmed infection of Covid-19 or full vaccination.

Previously, this rule applied only to air passengers, but now also applies to those traveling by car or bus. The expected traffic jams did not materialise on Sunday, broadcaster ORF says checks were only carried out on a random basis on the German side, and did not cause long delays in Tyrol and Salzburg. Commuters and freight traffic are exempt from the rule.

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in August 2021

Mandatory vaccination for state employees in Lower Austria

Lower Austria will introduce mandatory vaccinations for new employees of the federal state from 1st September. According to the state governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, this applies to people working in all areas, not just teachers or healthcare workers.

“All those who want to be accepted into the state service must be vaccinated and undertake to maintain this vaccination protection,” she said, according to Austrian news agency APA. There will be exceptions for those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

Storms hit Austria again

Large parts of Austria were hit again at the weekend by severe storms, as The Local reported earlier. In Graz parts of the city flooded, and there were also uprooted trees following a storm on Friday evening.

In Tyrol, the Innsbruck area was badly affected, basements were flooded and trees were also felled. In Salzburg, Lower Austria and Vorarlberg the fire brigade had to go on numerous missions, which lasted until Saturday, Austrian news agency APA reports.

READ MORE: Historic deluge in Graz causes flooding and damage to homes

Sprinter from Belarus ‘wants to seek asylum in Austria’

The sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya wants to apply for asylum in Austria rather than return early to Belarus, as she fears for her safety, according to news reports. She has been offered asylum by Poland and the Czech Republic, broadcaster ORF reports.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Der Standard newspaper “the aforementioned athlete has not contacted the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo”. In general, the Foreign Ministry stated “that asylum applications can only be made personally and only domestically”.

Disappointing vaccine turn out for under 30s in Lower Austria

A vaccination drive aimed at people aged under 30 in Wiener Neustadt, saw a very disappointing turnout. Just 660 of the 12,000 invited to be vaccinated without an appointment came for a jab. It is hoped next weekend, when the vaccination campaign will be carried out again in the Arena Nova, will yield better results.

It will be possible to be vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. without an appointment, broadcaster ORF reports. Two major vaccination campaigns also start today in Vienna, where it will be possible to be jabbed without an appointment at the Austria Centre, or at pop up locations across the city. These include vaccination “boxes” next to the Ferris wheel in the Prater. Or in Favoriten, Hietzing or Liesing.

Seven day incidence is 37

The seven-day incidence, or the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 37. The number is still highest in Salzburg (53.5) and Vienna (51). The value is lowest in Burgenland (20.6) and Lower Austria (27.8)

Vaccinated school students may avoid testing

There should be no compulsory testing for vaccinated students when schools reopen in the autumn, according to the Minister of Education, Heinz Faßmann. Otherwise students will have to test three times every school week. It is also possible there may be an exemption from wearing masks, it is reported by Der Standard newspaper. Federal states may also carry out vaccination campaigns at larger schools.