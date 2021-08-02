How to get vaccinated without an appointment in your Austrian state

Vienna

In Vienna the main place to get vaccinated without registering first is the Austria Centre, which is in the city’s 22nd district. It is possible to choose from Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson every day in the first week of August between 07:00 and 19:00.

All you need to bring is an ID card, and if you have one, your e-card. Those aged between 12 and 18 must be vaccinated with Biontech/Pfizer or Moderna.

In addition to the Austria Centre, there are also eight new vaccination ‘boxes’ at various locations around the city. Here, teenagers aged between 12 and 18 can be vaccinated with Biontech/Pfizer and everyone else with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot for full immunity. The boxes are at the following locations.

1020 Vienna, in the Prater, close to the city’s famous ferris wheel in Riesenradplatz (Prater)

1020 Vienna, Wohlmutstraße 2-4, near Vorgartenstraße and the Messe Prater U-bahn stations

1070 Vienna, opposite number 96 Schottenfeldgasse, near the Altlerchenfeld Catholic Church.

1100 Vienna, Ludwig-von-Höhnel-Gasse 2, close to the Altes Gut U-bahn in Volkspark Laaer Berg.

1110 Vienna, Hakel Gasse 14-18, near Herderpark

1130 Vienna, in Hans-Moser-Park

1190 Vienna, opposite Number 17 Eisenbahnstraße

1230 Vienna, opposite number 61 Auer-Welsbach-Straße

In addition, it is also possible to be vaccinated at the following locations

The film festival at the Rathaus at Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna, every day from 17:00 to 22:00.

Donauinsel “Sportinsel”, 1210 Vienna, accessible via U6, station “Neue Donau” on Friday from 14:00 to 22:00 (there will be a rest break between 17:00 and 18:00) and on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 22:00 (rest break from 15:00 to 16:00)

Stadionbad, Meiereistraße 7, 1020 Vienna (Friday 14:00 p.m. to 19:00, Saturday and Sunday 11:00 to 19:00)

The vaccination boat, which runs along the Old Danube in good weather. There are no fixed berths, but interested people are approached and vaccinated on the bank or at the jetties (Friday 14:00 to 19:00, Saturday and Sunday 11:00 – 19:00)

Please take your photo ID, e-card (if available) and an FFP2 mask with you.

Upper Austria

Several pop-up vaccination lines are in place, using vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and BioNTech/Pfizer while stocks last.

These are at:

4020 Linz, Passage Linz – from July 7th to September 4th, 2021: Wednesday to Friday from 9:30 to 14:30 and 15:00 to 17:30. And on Saturday from 9:30 to 14:30..

4061 Pasching, Plus City – from July 15 to September 4, 2021: on Thursday and Friday from 14:00 to 20:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to 17:00

4600 Wels, Shopping City Wels – from July 22 to September 2021: Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 to 16:00.

4053 Ansfelden, IKEA Haid (only Johnson & Johnson ) – from July 31 to August 21, 2021: Thursday and Friday from 14:00 to 20:00 and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 17:00.

4240 Freistadt, Apotheke zum Goldenen Engel – on August 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th, 2021: from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00..

4840 Vöcklabruck, VARENA – from 3rd to 27th August 2021: Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 to 14:00 p.m. and 15:00 to 19:00.

4020 Linz, Krone-Pop-Up in Passage Linz – from 5th to 7th August 2021: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 to 14:30 and 15:00 to 17:30.

4614 Marchtrenk, City Office – on August 7th, 2021: from 14:00 to 16:00.

4048 Puchenau, Gartenstadtzentrum – on August 7th, 2021: from 09:00 to 13:00.

4310 Mauthausen, EKZ Danube Park – from 06 to 28 August 2021: Fridays 12:00 to 18:00 and Saturdays 10:00 to 17:00

4391 Waldhausen, Strudengauer Messe / Rot-Kreuz-Ortsstelle Waldhausen – on August 21 and 22, 2021: Saturday from 11:00 to 19:00 and Sunday from 11:00 to 15:00

Lower Austria

Wiener Neustadt, together with the state of Lower Austria, is launching a Covid vaccination campaign next weekend without prior notification and appointment for under-30s.

The first dose of Biontech/Pfizer will be administered in Hall 3 of the Arena Nova on August 7th and 8th, from 08:00. to 18:00. The second vaccination will be given three weeks later.

Tyrol

Tyrol is giving vaccinations without pre-registration at the following venues

Exhibition hall Innsbruck (Kapuzinergasse 11)

Sports center Telfs (Franz-Rimml-Straße 4)

City Hall Imst (Rathausstrasse 9)

Community hall Kundl ( Dr. Franz-Stump- Str. 18)

Kufstein-Arena (Fischergries 34)

Ice rink Kitzbühel (sports field 1)

Dolomitenhalle Lienz (Amlacher Straße 18)

Sports hall Reutte (Gymnasiumsstraße)

Stadtsaal Landeck (Schentensteig 1a)

Szentrum Schwaz (Andreas Hofer Strasse 10)

The specific opening dates and times can be found (in English) at the following link.

Salzburg

In the City of Salzburg, vaccinations are possible without registration every Thursday at the Kongresshaus between 16:00 and 20:00 until August 26 (Johnson & Johnson from 18 years and Biontech from 12 years).

In Flachau, Tennengau, Pinzgau, Pongau and Lungau the vaccination bus will call at various locations during the first week of August. A detailed timetable can be found here (German language).

Vorarlberg

The vaccination bus is back in Vorarlberg in the first week of August. On Tuesday and Wednesday it will stop at the market square in Rankweil and on Saturday at the Zimbapark in Bürs.