Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

New PCR test rules for travellers from Netherlands, Spain or Cyprus

From Tuesday, new rules will apply to those returning to Austria as well as to holidaymakers from the Netherlands, Spain or Cyprus.

Upon entry, you must either provide evidence of full immunisation or a negative PCR test result. If a test is not possible “immediately”, you can still enter the country, on condition you take you have to take the test within 24 hours. Previously just proof of “a low epidemiological risk” was required for entry, including rapid antigen tests, broadcaster ORF reports.

More than 100 people test positive for Covid-19 after festival in Croatia

More than 100 people from all over Austria have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the Zrce festival on the Croatian island of Pag. Of these, 20 were from Upper Austria, 38 from Lower Austria, five from Salzburg, 22 in Styria, six in Carinthia, four in Tyrol, two in Vorarlberg and five in Vienna.

The number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher, broadcaster ORF reports. Around 19,000 people from Austria are said to have attended the festival, which took place from July 17th to 24th. Most participants drove there and back by bus or their own car.

Domestic tourism still less than half of pre-pandemic levels

​​Statistics Austria data picked up by Wiener Zeitung shows domestic tourism picked up speed in June, but still did not come close to the level of before the coronavirus crisis.

Although overnight stays have increased by almost 43% compared to June 2020, they are still just over 40% below the pre-crisis level of June 2019.

Seven day incidence is 31

The seven-day incidence, or the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 31 according to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). The number is still highest in Salzburg (59.7) and Vienna (40.4). The value is lowest in Burgenland (16.6) and Lower Austria (19.9).

Returning holidaymakers account for a third of Covid-19 infections in Vienna

In Vienna, people returning from holiday make up a third of the city’s new Covid-19 cases, broadcaster ORF reports. The second most common source of infection are people’s own households, followed by leisure activities and then also night restaurants, cafes, clubs and bars. Since last week, only those who have been vaccinated and who have tested PCR are allowed in clubs and bars.

Majority of Austrians for compulsory vaccination in health and social care sector

A survey shows 59% of Austrians in a survey are in favour of compulsory vaccination in health and social care sectors, while 38% reject it. Around 70% are against a general compulsory vaccination, while the willingness to vaccinate is currently stagnating Die Presse newspaper reports.

The paper also reports Austria donates 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Tunisia.

Free entry to sport match for people willing to be vaccinated

The state of Upper Austria is starting a “Sport and Vaccination” vaccination campaign together with sports clubs. LASK and SV Ried, among others, offer viewers free entry to their games or the organisers of the Fistball World Cup and European Championship in Grieskirchen if they are willing to be vaccinated at the stadium, broadcaster ORF reports.