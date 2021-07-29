Covid-19: More than half of Austrians now fully vaccinated

With 53,386 vaccinations carried out on Thursday, Austria cross the 50 percent mark for total vaccinations.

This means that 4,479,543 people are completely vaccinated against Covid-19 in Austria as at Thursday evening, July 29th.

A further nine percent of the population have received one vaccination, bringing the total percentage of people who have had at least one shot to 58.9 percent or (5.2 million people).

The Austrian government has welcomed the news.

“More than half of the total population is now very well protected against the coronavirus and thus the highly contagious Delta variant thanks to the full immunisation,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said on Thursday afternoon.

Burgenland has the highest percentage of vaccinated people with 66.1 percent, followed by Carinthia (55.7 percent) and Salzburg (55.2 percent).

The lowest percentage is in Upper Austria, where 54.9 percent of the population is vaccinated.

Kleinmürbisch in the Güssing district has the highest percentage of vaccinated people in Austria, with just under 80 percent of people vaccinated.

The village however only has 230 residents.

“But we are still a long way from reaching our destination,” warned the minister.

Around one quarter of the Austrian population has indicated a reluctance to be vaccinated, with around 15 percent saying they will refuse the vaccination.