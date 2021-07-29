Covid-19: More than half of Austrians now fully vaccinated


Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Covid-19: More than half of Austrians now fully vaccinated
Photo by LENNART PREISS / AFP)


More than half of the Austrian population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

With 53,386 vaccinations carried out on Thursday, Austria cross the 50 percent mark for total vaccinations. 

This means that 4,479,543 people are completely vaccinated against Covid-19 in Austria as at Thursday evening, July 29th. 

A further nine percent of the population have received one vaccination, bringing the total percentage of people who have had at least one shot to 58.9 percent or (5.2 million people). 

UPDATED: How can I get vaccinated for Covid-19 in Austria?

The Austrian government has welcomed the news. 

“More than half of the total population is now very well protected against the coronavirus and thus the highly contagious Delta variant thanks to the full immunisation,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said on Thursday afternoon. 

Burgenland has the highest percentage of vaccinated people with 66.1 percent, followed by Carinthia (55.7 percent) and Salzburg (55.2 percent). 

The lowest percentage is in Upper Austria, where 54.9 percent of the population is vaccinated. 

Kleinmürbisch in the Güssing district has the highest percentage of vaccinated people in Austria, with just under 80 percent of people vaccinated. 

The village however only has 230 residents. 

“But we are still a long way from reaching our destination,” warned the minister. 

Around one quarter of the Austrian population has indicated a reluctance to be vaccinated, with around 15 percent saying they will refuse the vaccination. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria if I’ve had AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria if I’ve had AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine?

Vaccination rates declining in Austria despite Delta variant concerns

Vaccination rates declining in Austria despite Delta variant concerns

Vaccination bus to go on tour in Upper Austria from Monday

Vaccination bus to go on tour in Upper Austria from Monday

Covid-19: One in four Austrians support compulsory vaccination

Covid-19: One in four Austrians support compulsory vaccination

Vienna to allow vaccination mixing from Friday

Can I get Austria’s Covid green pass without an e-card?

How do bars, event venues and airports check Austria’s green pass – and what info do they see?

Several Austrian states open Covid vaccinations without appointments