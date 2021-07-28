What does Austria’s green pass allow me to do?

Austria was one of the first European countries to introduce a Covid-19 health pass system, having done so on May 19th as the 3G Rule.

The 3G Rule refers to ‘Getestet, Geimpft, Genesen’ (Tested, Vaccinated, Recovered) and describes the three ways someone can provide evidence they are immune to the virus.

As a result, the framework is relatively well established in Austria.

Austria’s Covid-19 health pass, known as the “green pass”, is needed to access bars, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, gyms, events and a range of other venues.

People holding private events must ask for a green pass when the number of guests goes over 100.

Weddings, garden parties and similar events for fewer than 100 people may be held without prior notification or official permission. Events for 100 or more guests are subject to the 3G rule and mandatory notification, i.e. they must be announced to the local health authorities in advance.

Events for 500 or more guests need an official permission from the local health authorities. Guests have to register.

For entering nightclubs, you need to be either vaccinated or have received a negative PCR test in the past 72 hours. This information will also be included in your green pass.

As of July 1st, masks are not required anywhere that the green pass is required.

In effect, this means masks are required in public transport, supermarkets and museums, as the green pass is not necessary to enter these areas.

A full official list of where the pass is required – and where it is not – can be found here.

What about the green pass for travel?

Austria has been a part of the European Covid-19 pass network since July 1st.

This means that if you are visiting Austria and you have the pass from your EU country, you can use it in Austria.

Unfortunately, people with Covid-19 passes from outside the EU cannot yet use it in Austria, however they can use paper documentation.

Also, as an Austrian phone number is needed to get the green pass (other than in Vienna), foreigners with documentation of a vaccination, recovery or a test cannot download it and use it when they are in Austria.

Please read the following link for more information.

How do I get a green pass?

The first step will be to find a way to show immunity, i.e. through vaccination, recovery or a negative test. In each case, you will be issued with a certificate or some form of paperwork that confirms your immunity.

More information on getting that proof can be found at this link.

Once you have proof of immunity, you can access your green pass using a mobile phone signature or citizen card. These are available at www.gesundheit.gv.at.

You can activate your citizen card or mobile phone signature by visiting FinanzOnline at this link.

Select ‘Bürgerkarte/Handy-Signature aktivieren’ (activate citizen card/mobile phone signature) and you will receive a letter of approval in the mail in the coming days.

In order to get the Handysignature, you will need to have an Austrian mobile phone number.

In Vienna, the government has set up a way of getting the pass without a Handysignature, which can be viewed at the following link.

The next step is to download the app, from which you can scan your evidence of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.

The Grüner Pass app can be used offline, thereby allowing for it to be scanned when travelling or when data/wifi is not available.

The app is now available via Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store , as well as the Huawei App Gallery.

More information is available at the following link.

