Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria is real estate ‘hotspot’

Austria is becoming a real estate hotspot, as it is the most expensive country in Europe if someone wants to buy a new apartment, according to Die Presse newspaper.

Due to high demand, more apartments are being built in Austria than anywhere else in Europe, and the building permits are at an all-time high.

‘Normality expected’ upon return to school

The teacher’s union expects a “high degree of normality” in the coming school year, even if there are more infections, Paul Kimberger has told broadcaster ORF.

In addition to appeals for staff at schools and parents to get vaccinated, there will also be increased use of PCR tests, more air filters and masks in schools. Monitoring of the infection rate in schools and an early warning system are also planned.

Vaccination bus is popular

Vorarlberg’s vaccination bus has proved popular. The large vaccination centre in Dornbirn has now closed and doctors are vaccinating in their practice and using the bus. Broadcaster ORF reports that yesterday there were long queues at the “stop” in Rankweil, and 250 people were vaccinated without an appointment.

Tyrol temporary bridge in place

A new bridge has been built over the Ache in Kelchsau (Kitzbühel district) in Tyrol after severe storms two weeks ago cut off the area from the outside world. Broadcaster ORF reports both the state road and the Lichtenauer bridge over the Ache could not withstand the water masses of the storm, which mainly affected the Kufstein and Kitzbühel districts. The new temporary bridge was set across the Ache with a heavy truck crane on Tuesday.

More sheriffs needed for e-scooters

In Vienna the city wants to expand its rental e-scooter scheme. At the moment there are 6,000 scooters in the city as a pilot project. A scooter sheriff has been out and about in downtown Vienna for two months to make sure that e-scooters are parked correctly or moves them himself. With the expansion of the scheme, more scooter sherrifs will be needed, broadcaster ORF reports.

Seven day incidence is 29

The seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 29. The number is still highest in Salzburg (58.5) and Vienna (39.7). The value is lowest in Burgenland (13.9) and Lower Austria (17.8).

Swimming in the New Danube possible again

It is possible to swim once more in Vienna’s New Danube river. Swimming was suspended last week following flooding and heavy rainfall.

As at July 28th, the water is clear once again, and with temperatures reaching 30 degrees this week, it’s a great time for a dip. However, thunderstorms are predicted in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Concern over Austrian policing

Concern’s have been raised about Austria’s police after a woman in Vienna asked the police for help, saying she was scared of her husband, and ended up being fined for causing a nuisance. The Standard newspaper reports she contacted the authorities and said she was “scared” of her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing. The police said she had shouted at the police and violated public decency.

