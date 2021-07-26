Vienna school under fire for sex ed class using doll for children as young as six

According to Austria’s Kronen Zeitung newspaper, a teacher used a doll to explain “how sex works” to the children, while also encouraging them to use their hands and fingers on the doll.

She said she wanted to “enlighten” the children about aspects of sex education. The children in the class were between the ages of six and ten.

The teacher also explained to the children that “condoms should be used if you don’t want to have babies”, the newspaper reports.

One boy was told to remove the clothes of the doll but refused before being told that he had to do so.

The boys parents removed him from the school, saying that he was “overwhelmed” after the class and had started touching his sister inappropriately.

“We have never seen our son like this before, he was completely overwhelmed” the parents said anonymously, “we are taking him out of the school.”

“We can already see the consequences.

“A few days after these disturbing lessons, a classmate came to us to play. Like many times before, the boy also played with our ten-year-old daughter. This time he suddenly wanted to pull her pants down.

Peter Stippl, President of the Association for Psychotherapy, said that while sex education was crucially important, it needed to be age appropriate in order to be effective.

“(This type of sexual education) scares the children! They get a wrong approach to the topic and their natural limit of shame is violated,” he said.

“Sex education must always be age-appropriate and development-appropriate. Many children are six, seven or eight years old – or even older – not interested in sexual intercourse.

“We should never explain sexuality in schools in isolation from love and relationships. It makes you feel insecure and afraid. It harms the development of children.”

The Austrian Ministry of Education will now set up a commission to determine who will be allowed to teach sex ed in schools.

The city of Vienna is also investigating the specific incident.