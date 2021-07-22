Austria rolls out free PCR tests at pharmacies

The announcement was made by the President of the Chamber of Pharmacists, Ulrike Mursch-Edlmayr, in an interview with the APA, who confirmed the roll out of free PCR tests will start nationwide in the coming days.

The tests will be offered by all pharmacies across Austria where antigen tests are currently offered, as well as test stations, and the scheme is starting today in Graz at the exhibition hall.

However, registration online is currently only available for antigen tests until the system has been updated. In the meantime, registration for a free PCR test is required on site at the test station.

The new ‘2-G’ rule for late night venues like clubs and discos came into effect on Thursday 22nd July in a bid to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Previously, people could access late night venues with proof of recovery from coronavirus or a negative antigen test.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) has also called for doctors to be able to conduct free PCR tests in order to prevent the Delta variant from spreading further throughout Austria, according to ORF.

How will it work?

For insured people in Austria, booking a free PCR test at a pharmacy will work the same way as the antigen tests.

An appointment will be made, followed by a swab being taken. The results will then be sent out by SMS and email.

The ORF reports that the cost of the free PCR tests will be covered by social security, which will then be financed by the Federal Government.

Mursch-Edlmayr acknowledged the offer of free PCR tests is another expense for the health system but described it as a “necessary service”.

