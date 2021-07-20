One third of new Covid-19 cases in Austria from travel abroad

The latest AGES figures show that almost a third of new coronavirus cases in Austria can be traced back to travel activities.

Travel activities refers both to Austrian citizens and residents going abroad, as well as people who are visiting Austria, i.e. tourists and business travellers.

The epidemiological study analysed data from 5th to 11th July (week 27) and found that 31.3 percent of all new infections were related to travel. In the previous week it was 25.3 percent.

In the week of 31st May to 6th June the number of travel-related coronavirus cases was just 1.7 percent, and from 24th to 20th June it was 5.2 percent.

However, the number of household-related infections is falling to 33.4 percent of all new cases for week 27. This is down from 66.4 percent from 24th to 30th May.

The incidence per 100,000 people in Austria currently stands at 24.5, according to the AGES dashboard.

Source: AGES Dashboard COVID19

In Vienna, the percentage of infections related to travel is however lower than the rest of Austria.

Just 20 percent of infections in the Austrian capital can be traced back to travel activities, with the majority of infections taking place in the household.

The news about the increase in travel-related cases in Austria comes as Reuters reports Europe is the first region in the world to have more than 50 million coronavirus cases.

Europe is recording around a million new cases every eight days with 1.3 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The European stock markets dropped by 2 percent on Monday amid worries a rise in new cases being driven by the Delta variant could hamper economic recovery.

Austria recently lifted its worldwide travel warning that had been in place for 15 months.

