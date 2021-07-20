One third of new Covid-19 cases in Austria from travel abroad

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Covid-19 statsTravel news

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
One third of new Covid-19 cases in Austria from travel abroad
Austrian Airlines planes sit on the tarmac. Photo: SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Data from the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) show that travel is driving new coronavirus cases in Austria.

The latest AGES figures show that almost a third of new coronavirus cases in Austria can be traced back to travel activities.

Travel activities refers both to Austrian citizens and residents going abroad, as well as people who are visiting Austria, i.e. tourists and business travellers. 

READ MORE: How can tourists and visitors in Austria get a free Covid test?

The epidemiological study analysed data from 5th to 11th July (week 27) and found that 31.3 percent of all new infections were related to travel. In the previous week it was 25.3 percent.

In the week of 31st May to 6th June the number of travel-related coronavirus cases was just 1.7 percent, and from 24th to 20th June it was 5.2 percent. 

However, the number of household-related infections is falling to 33.4 percent of all new cases for week 27. This is down from 66.4 percent from 24th to 30th May.

The incidence per 100,000 people in Austria currently stands at 24.5, according to the AGES dashboard.

Source: AGES Dashboard COVID19

In Vienna, the percentage of infections related to travel is however lower than the rest of Austria. 

Just 20 percent of infections in the Austrian capital can be traced back to travel activities, with the majority of infections taking place in the household. 

The news about the increase in travel-related cases in Austria comes as Reuters reports Europe is the first region in the world to have more than 50 million coronavirus cases. 

Europe is recording around a million new cases every eight days with 1.3 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The European stock markets dropped by 2 percent on Monday amid worries a rise in new cases being driven by the Delta variant could hamper economic recovery.

Austria recently lifted its worldwide travel warning that had been in place for 15 months.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Austria considers mandatory PCR tests for returning travellers

Austria considers mandatory PCR tests for returning travellers

EXPLAINED: Can tourists use Austria’s Covid-19 green pass to visit bars and events?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Can tourists use Austria’s Covid-19 green pass to visit bars and events?

Delta variant: How worried should people be in Austria?

Delta variant: How worried should people be in Austria?

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria if I’ve had AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I travel to Austria if I’ve had AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine?

Germany’s Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting

Do Brits living in Austria still have to quarantine on trips to the UK?

Travel: What documents do tourists need to visit Austria?

Covid cases on the rise in Europe once again as WHO warns of Euro 2020 risk