For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
German word of the day: Pappsatt
If you can appreciate a good meal, but perhaps in all the enjoyment forget to stop and end up feeling completely stuffed, you might want to describe yourself as feeling utterly pappsatt.
Published: 20 July 2021 11:06 CEST
Updated: 7 December 2022 15:38 CET
Updated: 7 December 2022 15:38 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through
German is a notoriously difficult language to learn and the path to fluency is marked by milestones that every budding German speaker will recognise.
Published: 1 November 2022 15:16 CET
Updated: 8 November 2022 16:25 CET
Updated: 8 November 2022 16:25 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments