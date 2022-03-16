Read news from:
Six beautiful Swiss villages located near the Austrian border

In May 2021, tourist travel was again allowed to resume between Austria and Switzerland after six months of closure due to the pandemic. 

Published: 15 June 2021 11:47 CEST
Updated: 16 March 2022 13:34 CET
Six beautiful Swiss villages located near the Austrian border
The Swiss village of Madulain. Photo: Association “Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse”

For anyone wanting to travel closer to home this year, a few kilometers from the Austrian border there are small gems to discover in every season.

Here’s a list of the most beautiful villages in Switzerland located less than an hour from Austria, which are well worth a visit when you get the chance.

These six villages are members of the association Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse” (The most beautiful Villages in Switzerland), which aims to protect and promote those villages that have a distinct architectural, landscape and historical beauty.

A pleasant journey through these small villages to discover or rediscover in just one day or combining them together.

Have you already heard of them? 

Trogen (AR)

Trogen is a beautiful village nestled in the rolling hills of the Appenzell Ausserrhoden and has been the capital of the semi-canton since the division of the national territory in 1597.

Trogen. Photo: Municipality of Trogen

In the beautiful main square stand out majestic stone buildings and rustic wooden houses. In the 1940s Trogen gained fame thanks to the Pestalozzi Village: this children’s village was intended to welcome and train orphans from war-affected countries.

Must see: 

Zellweger stone palaces: buildings from the 18th and 19th century, especially on the main square, of the rich family of textile merchants Zellweger.

20 Km from the Austrian border

Schwellbrunn (AR)

Also in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden is the village of Schwellbrunn, located at 972m above sea level, which is the highest village in the canton.

Schwellbrunn. Photo: Municipality of Schwellbrunn

From here you have a magnificent view of Lake Constance and the beautiful Säntis mountain. In summer there is a dense hiking network with many attractive panoramic viewpoints, while in winter there are family-friendly ski lifts, cross-country ski runs and tobogganing possibilities. 

Must see:

The beautiful Reformed church, built in 1648 when the municipality separated from Herisau

40 Km from the Austrian border

Lichtensteig (SG)

Lichtensteig is a wonderful little town in the heart of the Tonnenburg region in the canton of St. Gallen. The old town of Lichtensteig is unique in its kind, the old town in fact tightens in a semicircle around the mountain and was originally defended by ditches and boundary walls.

For those who are also looking for a quiet place in nature, the magnificent Äulischlucht gorge with a beautiful waterfall and thick forests is also worth mentioning. 

Lichtensteig. Photo: Municipality of Lichtensteig

Must see:

The historical centre of the village with the church of St. Gallen.

50 Km from the Austrian border

Tschlin (GR)

The small village of Tschlin is hidden in the beautiful region of the Lower Engadin in Canton Graubünden.

Unknown to most people, this little gem seduces with its authenticity and the wonderful panorama towards the gentle Austrian Alps.

Tschlin. Photo: Association “Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse”

Between one barn and another there are elegant little squares and stone fountains.

Must see:

The beautiful fountains placed in the small squares like the fountain Donna Lupa.

15 Km from the Austrian border

Madulain (GR)

Not far from the chaotic Sankt Moritz is the best-preserved village in the Upper Engadin: Madulain. In this small village there are beautiful houses decorated with flowers as well as small squares.

The river Inn flows right nearby and offers stunning picture-postcard views.

Madulain. Photo: Association “Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse”

The village is also an important cultural centre: several temporary art exhibitions take place in the old barn “Stalla Madulain” dated 1488.

Must see:

On a steep rocky spur overlooking the village lies the ruin of the Guardaval fortified complex, built in 1251, the fortress was never inhabited and was abandoned as early as the 15th century.

70 Km from the Austrian border

Triesenberg (FL)

High above the Rhine Valley, like an eagle’s nest, lies the Walser municipality of Triesenberg. The sunny terrace of Liechtenstein is the highest and largest municipality in the Principality in terms of surface area.

Triesenberg. Photo: Association “Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse”

In the centre of the village stands the Rathaus, the unique “onion church” and two old wooden houses. Since 2019 the village has been integrated into the Swiss network of the most beautiful villages.

Must see:

At the Walser Museum in the centre of the village you can learn more about the origins of Triesenberg and this interesting culture.

20 Km from the Austrian border

All of these villages and many more feature in the Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse free app available in English for iOS and Android. 

By the way, Austria also has many beautiful villages, if someone would be interested in setting up a similar network in Austria feel free to contact us! [email protected]

Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

As spring arrives and the country has relaxed its Covid restrictions, here are the rules you need to know when travelling to Austria

Published: 14 March 2022 15:36 CET
Travel: What are Austria's current entry and Covid rules?

Please note: This article is up to date as at March 14th, 2022. 

Since late February, Austria has allowed unvaccinated people to enter for tourism, as long as they have a negative Covid-19 test. 

Vaccinated and recently recovered can enter showing proof of their status. The country accepts most of the vaccines recommended by the World Health Organisation, including Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Here is what you need to keep in mind regarding Covid-19 restrictions when travelling to and inside Austria. The rules are valid for every person over 12 years of age, regardless of the reason for travels, residence status, citizenship or country of arrival.

The exceptions include people in transit and certain professionals. Last week, Austria also updated its travel rules to allow for people who enter the country due to military conflict to be exempt from the ordinance.

The ‘3G rule’ is the norm

All people entering Austria need to present at least one of the documents:

  • Proof of complete vaccination (two doses)
  • Proof of recent recovery
  • A negative Covid test (PCR or rapid test) 

The vaccinated person needs to show proof that they took two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of the Jansen vaccine. 

The vaccines accepted for entry into Austria are BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Covovax, Johnson & Johnson (single dose), Moderna, Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Sinovac, and Sinopharm. 

However, only BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (two doses), Moderna and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted inside of the country for those who want to enter 2G (vaccinated or recovered) establishments. 

This makes things a bit more complicated. It basically means that a person who has one dose of the Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, for example, is allowed to enter the country without showing a test result, travel registration or going into quarantine.

However, this person is not considered fully vaccinated inside Austria and cannot enter 2G places – mainly gastronomy and clubs in Vienna.

The validity of the vaccination is also different for those entering the country or inside the country. To enter the country, the last dose cannot be older than 270 days. Inside Austria, the second dose cannot be older than 180 days (or 210 for people younger than 18 years). 

After that, the country requires a booster, or third-dose vaccination, to enter 2G places.

If you fall into the “recovered” status, a medical certificate that includes the recovery date is necessary. You can find the official form (in English) here.

For people coming into the country using only a negative test result, PCRs are valid for 72 hours while rapid antigen tests for 24 hours.

What if I don’t have 3G proof?

People who cannot prove that they have either been fully vaccinated, recently recovered, or tested negative can also enter the country as long as they fill out an online travel form and go into a ten-day quarantine. The quarantine can be ended earlier with a negative test result.

What happens after arrive in Austria?

Once you enter Austria, it is essential to keep in mind the current rules and restrictions regarding the pandemic. While in most of the country, the G-rules have fallen, meaning people can enter typical daily establishments without showing proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test, that is not the case in Vienna.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

Vienna rules

Austria’s capital city has kept the 2G rules for gastronomy, and tourists need to follow them to enter bars and restaurants. 

As shown above, even if you have entered Austria as a vaccinated person, Vienna might not accept your proof of vaccination.  

Only BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (two doses), Moderna and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted inside of the country for those who want to enter 2G (vaccinated or recovered) establishments. 

Those are valid for 180 days after the second dose (210 for people under 180 years). 

Children up to five years old don’t need to show proof of entry. From 6 to 12 years old, they can use PCR or antigen tests to go into bars and restaurants. From 12 to 15, only a PCR is valid for entry rules. After that, they follow the same rules as adults. 

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown? 

Important links

