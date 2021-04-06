The words you need to know before renting a flat in Austria

<p>Whether you speak German or not, getting your head around the complex words used in renting in Austria. </p><p><i><strong>(Der) Mieter</strong></i></p><p>Meaning tenant or renter, <i>Mieter</i> comes from the German <i>miete</i> which means to rent. </p><p>Vermieter means landlord - although the latter is frequently used in super-hip Berlin and Hamburg. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/the-hidden-costs-of-buying-a-home-in-austria/">The hidden costs of buying a home in Austria</a></strong></p><p><i><strong>(Der) Mietvertrag </strong></i></p><p>The German word for lease, <i>Mietvertrag</i> - literally rent contract - is the document between you and your landlord which allows you to live in the flat. </p><p>As we discussed in our <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190415/explained-understanding-the-german-anmeldung-service">report on the Anmeldung</a> (address registration) process, you’ll need to show this at the <i>Bürgeramt</i> to receive your <i>Meldebescheinigung</i> (certificate of registered address). </p><p><strong><i>(Der) Altbau</i> and <i>Neubau</i></strong></p><p>When moving into an apartment block, you’ll frequently be told whether your potential flat-to-be is an <i>Altbau</i> (old building) or a <i>Neubau</i> (new building).</p><p>This can however be confusing, as the highly sought after <i>Altbau</i> can frequently look much newer and nicer than the <i>Neubau</i>, the latter of which can often be found at the outskirts of larger towns and cities. </p><p>Buildings from before the Second World War are known as <i>Altbau</i>, whereas those made afterwards are known as <i>Neubau</i>. </p><p><i><strong>(Die) Kaution</strong></i></p><p>Meaning either bond or deposit, <i>Kaution</i> is the money paid as a security deposit when you move into a flat to provide the landlord with a degree of protection should you fail to pay the rent or if the flat is damaged. </p><p>Foreigners are frequently targeted with Kaution scams, so be sure to discuss the nature of your Kaution and how it will be returned when moving into a flat. </p><p><i><strong>(Das) Casting</strong></i></p><p>Right out of the same category as ‘Handy’, ‘Public-Viewing’ and ‘Beamer’, Casting is an English word which has taken on a different and somewhat odd use in German. </p><p>While ‘casting’ in English means the process of auditioning for a part in a movie or play, ‘Casting’ in German is the process of interviewing a new flatmate. </p><p>Although it will not always be the case, a Casting can be structured much like a job interview - with each of the existing housemates asking a variety of questions to determine if you’re truly worthy. </p><p><strong><i>(Die) Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung </i></strong></p><p>Literally translating as rent-debt-freedom-certificate, the Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung is a document which confirms you are not in rental debt for any of your previous properties. </p><p>While the word is an absolute mouthful - try saying ‘meat-shool-den-fry-height-b-shine-ee-goong’ out loud - this document is an absolute must when renting a flat. </p><p>Remember that the German word for debt (<i>Schuld</i>) also means guilt - so anyone hoping to rent a flat will need to prove that they are debt free. </p><p><i><strong>(Die) Verdienstbescheinigung</strong></i></p><p>Another <i>Bescheinigung</i>, the <i>Verdienstbescheinigung</i> is a document from your employer which shows your earnings.</p><p>Given the highly competitive property market, you’ll want to have this document on hand for when you first see - and decide to apply for - the property. </p><p><i><strong>(Die) Nebenkosten, (Die) Warmmiete </strong></i><strong>and</strong><i><strong> (Die) Kaltmiete</strong></i></p><p>Nebenkosten, which are otherwise known as <i>Betriebskosten</i>, means all the extra costs associated with the apartment other than the rent. These include water, gas, internet, heating, electricity and insurance costs. </p><p>When renting a flat, the advertised price will either be <i>Kaltmiete</i> (cold rent) or <i>Warmmiete</i> (warm rent). A <i>Kaltmiete</i> price will only be the price for the rent itself, while <i>Warmmiete</i> will be the price including the <i>Nebenkosten</i>. </p><p>Flats will often be advertised as “€600 Warmmiete/WM/Warm” or “€550 Kaltmiete/Kalt/KM”. </p><p><i><strong>(Die) Wohngemeinschaft</strong></i></p><p>More commonly known as a ‘W-G’ (pronounced ‘vey-gay’), Wohngemeinschaft is the German name for a share house. The word literally translates to ‘residential community’. </p><p>WGs are common in Austria for students and adults alike, given that the country’s unique and sometimes complicated Altbau architecture can create share houses with a significant amount of privacy and independence. </p><p><i><strong>(Der) Mitbewohner</strong></i></p><p>If you live in a WG, you’re likely to have one or more Mitbewohner. Translating literally as ‘with-occupant’, Mitbewohner means housemate or flatmate.</p>
Member comments