Italy cuts quarantine time for travellers from the UK and Austria

From April 7th-30th, these travellers can forgo a two-week quarantine to enter Italy.

The three countries have been included in a list of over 30 countries, most in the European Union, in which the mandatory quarantine is shortened to five days from 14.

The new rules taking effect Tuesday reflect, in part, the progress of vaccination campaigns in Israel and Britain.

The below chart from Our World in Data shows the stark difference between the number of people vaccinated in the UK and Israel compared with Italy and Austria.

In Austria, however, the two-week quarantine is still in effect for those from the Tyrol, where the South African coronavirus variant has been circulating.

People from countries on the list with fewer restrictions still have to submit a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival in Italy, and take a second test following their five-day quarantine.

In January, Italy banned travellers who had stayed in, or passed through the UK as the new, more infectious British variant of coronavirus gained traction.

Arrivals from EU countries were still allowed, but on March 30th, Rome initiated the five-day quarantine rule for these countries, too.

Italians spent Easter under lockdown as the whole country was made a restricted ‘red’ zone.

As of Tuesday, some regions will return to ‘orange’, with slightly loosened restrictions on movement, but bars and restaurants remain shut, with only take-away service allowed.

The first country in Europe to face the full force of the coronavirus pandemic, Italy has so far reported more than 111,000 Covid-19 related deaths.

Britain has set a tentative date of May 17th to relaunch foreign travel as it cautiously emerges from lockdown.

Israel reopened bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas last month, using a green pass system as more than half of the population received jabs.