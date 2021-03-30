Today in Austria: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Summer weather on Wednesday and Thursday

The next few days will see summer temperatures throughout Austria. Around 23 to 24 degrees is expected in Vienna, Graz and Klagenfurt, and temperatures could reach 25 degrees in the Inntal, Walgau and Salzach Valley. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

The warm phase will slowly come to an end on Good Friday, and there could be a few rain showers, in places even with lightning and thunder.

However, in Tyrol, Carinthia and Styria temperatures above 20 degrees are also forecast, broadcaster ORF’s weather forecast predicts.

Tougher rules for people travelling to Austria

Tighter rules for people coming into Austria will came into force tomorrow at midnight.

Commuters from all non-EU and EEA countries as well as from the high incidence countries Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Italy, Malta, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Cyprus must show a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 72 hours.

Self-tests may not be used.

Commuters from all other EU and EEA must present a test result on entry form the past seven days or carry out a test within 24 hours.

Regular commuters are also required to register electronically using the “Pre-Travel Clearance” form, broadcaster ORF reports.

Next step towards EU vaccination passport

Austria and twelve other EU countries – Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria – have agreed on the development of a “common priority list with clear criteria for the green passport for tourism”.

This list will be sent to the European Commission by Easter, according to the Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger, according to Austrian press agency APA.

Seven day incidence at 260

Austria’s seven-day incidence, or the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 260, according to the AGES database.

The number is highest in Vienna (342.9), followed by Burgenland (303.3). The value is lowest in Vorarlberg (128.2), which is the only federal state below 200.

There are currently 2,227 people in hospital treatment due to the coronavirus, 534 of them in intensive care units.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered from 19th April

Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday it will start deliveries of its single-dose vaccine to the EU from 19th April, following the vaccine’s regulatory approval by the EMA on 11th March.