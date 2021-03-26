Vienna to roll out free coronavirus ‘gurgle tests’ next week

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig announced on Friday the test project Alles Gurgelt (everyone gurgles) will be extended to allow everyone in Vienna to take four free PCR gargle tests (Gurgeltests) per week.

As of next week, a total of 200,000 tests per day will be available for residents of the city.

The tests can be collected and returned at participating BIPA and other REWE stores, which include Billa, Merkur and Penny as well as at the petrol station shops BP-Merkur Inside, Jet-Billa Stop & Shop and Shell-Billa Unterwegs.

Tests can be used to visit the hairdresser

The tests are carried out at home, and involve gargling with a saline solution for 60 seconds before collecting the liquid in a test tube to be returned for testing.

If you drop off your sample before 9am, you can get your test result within 24 hours.

The tests can also be used to visit a hairdresser or any other businesses with a test requirement, if you video yourself gargling and send the appropriate proof of ID to the online platform.

According to laboratory partner Life Brains representative Michel Havel, the tests used for Alles Gurgelt are more than 98 percent accurate.

More information on the free testing scheme is available here.