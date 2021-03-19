Seven common mistakes to avoid when buying a home in Austria

<p class="p1">Whether as an investment, for somewhere to live, or a bit of both, buying a house is a massive undertaking.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For most of us, it represents the biggest financial commitment we will make besides having children - and at least when buying a house most of us know how much it’s going to cost.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><h2>Typical mistakes to avoid when buying a home in Austria<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></h2><p class="p1">The following is not an exhaustive list by any means, but it is a good guide on some of the most common mistakes we make when buying a house.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Some of them are specific to Austria and some are not - but all of them are worth watching out for long before you see the estate agent slapping the big yellow ‘SOLD’ sticker on your new place.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For anyone seriously thinking about buying a home in Austria, check out the following guide to see some of the hidden costs you may face.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/the-hidden-costs-of-buying-a-home-in-austria/">READ MORE: The hidden costs of buying a home in Austria</a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Mo’ money, mo’ assets</strong></p><p class="p1">To get a loan in Austria, you’ll need a larger deposit or suite of underlying assets than in many other (read: English-speaking) countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Usually, for a bank to even think about talking to you, you need to come bearing at least 30 percent of the cost of your target property in either cash or assets.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">When banks in some countries will lend you money for a house from five percent deposit upwards, the ‘one third rule’ can be quite a shock.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is not a steadfast rule, but keep it in mind.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Of course, it’s also important that you don’t borrow more than you can afford, but this problem is hardly limited to Austria and therefore does not warrant its own section.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Inspection, inspection, inspection</strong></p><p class="p1">Anyone who says ‘location, location, location’ are the most important factors when buying a home clearly hasn’t ridden the Vienna U-Bahn.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Perhaps the most important piece of advice is one which is often ignored - be sure to inspect early, and inspect often.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Even some of the more obvious problems with an apartment or house can be missed on the first inspection - particularly if you’re excited or enthusiastic about the experience.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://immobilien.derstandard.at/mieten-und-kaufen/die-6-haufigsten-fehler-beim-immobilienkauf/">According to Austria’s Der Standard newspaper,</a> aspects like heating, insulation, water and electricity can be easily overlooked.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Don’t assume that the standards in place in your home country are in place in Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Der Standard recommends making at least three inspections - with each at different times in the day to see how the light and noise may change.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You might even notice something about an annoying neighbour which you otherwise wouldn’t.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Also, some of the possible defects won’t be apparent to the layman’s eye, so it is absolutely essential that you bring along a professional for at least one of the inspections.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unlike in some countries, bringing in the pros is not a legal requirement - but you should act like it is and bring in an expert.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Get an extract from the land register</strong></p><p class="p1">Not unrelated to the above point, it is crucial to get a proper extract from the land register.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Some of the potential defects will be invisible even to experts, which means you should have a look at the history and ownership structure of the property.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Things like rights of way, liens, pre-sale rights, ownership irregularities or locations of hidden treasure should all be easier to determine by accessing the land register extract.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This can be done directly with district courts, but can also be done through a notary or online.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Read all about it</strong></p><p class="p1">Sales contracts for homes are difficult to understand even for native German speakers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It’s a common refrain that while you may speak German, you don’t speak legal German - which means you absolutely have to read every word on the contract carefully.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As we wrote in our ‘<a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/the-hidden-costs-of-buying-a-home-in-austria/">Hidden costs of buying a house article</a>’, getting a notary on board is not required in Austria but comes highly recommended.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For instance, while in some cases a seller may be liable for a defect even <a href="http://www.findmyhome.at/news/recht-versteckte-maengel-bei-immobilien-kauf-miete/">up to three years after the sale</a>, liability for the defect may be excluded under a purchase contract.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While it may add to the overall cost, it could be a lot more costly if you sign something you don’t quite understand.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>[caption id="attachment_631946" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-631946 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/christa-dodoo-MldQeWmF2_g-unsplash-1-1-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> Paperwork. Photo by Christa Dodoo on Unsplash[/caption]<p class="p1"><strong>The Hausmeister rules the rules</strong></p><p class="p1">Another culture shock upon moving to Austria is understanding how much control the building manager or body corporate (Hausmeister/Hauswart) has over the apartment building.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Even if you own your apartment, many of the decisions will be the responsibility of the building manager or of a committee made up of the residents of the house (Wohnungseigentümergemeinschaft/WEG).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Electricity and heating costs can be split between other apartments. While this is a fairer way to do things - the heat from your warm second floor apartment does rise throughout the building - it can be a bit of a shock.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Other things like maintenance costs are often split between different apartments depending on the ‘maintenance reserve’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Again, as with everything else in Austria, the only dumb question is the one you don’t answer, so be sure to ask anything that’s on your mind.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you’re unsure, the minutes of the last WEG meetings should be available. This is a good way to see if you’d fit in or if they might get a little difficult over time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Forgetting federalism<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Given its size, cultural similarities and inter-state integration, it’s easy to forget Austria is made up of nine federal states.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Many of us cross one or even two state borders per day and don’t even know it, given how interconnected the country is - or even what state we might be in.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Even Wiener Neustadt - directly translated as ‘Vienna New City’ - isn’t in the state of Vienna (it’s in Lower Austria, for those looking for trivia questions).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">But when buying a house or doing anything else where the law gets involved, federalism may become crucially important.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Nine federal states means nine different sets of rules. If you’re moving out of Vienna to find somewhere with a little more space, be aware that the rules may not be the same.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This can be an issue, for instance, with regard to foreigners buying homes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Salzburg, for instance, there are <a href="https://www.bellevue.de/stories-und-ratgeber/immobilien-news-immobilienkauf-durch-auslaender-in-oesterreich-173.html">restrictions on second homes for foreigners</a>, for example, due primarily to these states’ proximity to Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Location, yeah, location</strong></p><p class="p1">OK so we might have said inspections were the most important thing to think about when buying a home in Austria, but location is also something you really should think about.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Particularly as a foreigner from a car-dominant society, there are big gaps in prices between homes close to public transport and those which are further away.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While for passionate motorists that might not be a concern, be aware that this is likely to impact the resale value or the amount of rent you will be able to charge.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Also, and we’re not telling you how to live your life now, but think about whether this location is where you might want to live in five to ten years time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means taking into account schools, day care centres and medical facilities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>In built-up areas, waiting lists for schools and day care centres can be prohibitive.</p><p>Also keep in mind that people move less regularly in Austria than in some other countries - there's a tendency to stay put once you've found a place - so think of all possibilities. </p>
