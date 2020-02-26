German language

German words you need to know: Der Stubentiger

Kate Brady
Kate Brady - [email protected] • 8 Feb, 2023 Updated Wed 8 Feb 2023 16:41 CEST
image alt text
A cat sits on a dining table (Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash)

Cats rule, dogs drool? That's the motto that fans of this word might embrace.

What does it mean? 

'Der Stubentiger' is a fun German word that all cat lovers should know. ‘Der Tiger’ is, of course, a tiger and ‘Die Stube’ refers to the living room. 

Put those two words together and you have a wonderful nickname that Austrians sometimes use to talk about their cats: literally, the room tiger. This is another way of saying 'Die Hauskatze', or the house cat.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

Cat lovers and dog lovers can agree that cats do exercise a certain spunk and arrogance that this word captures perfectly. 

The nickname Stubentiger can also be used as a loving way to describe men who, as soon as they get home, put on cozy slippers and settle in on the sofa, newspaper and beer in hand. 

Example Sentences: 

Tuschi wohnt als Stubentiger drinnen. 

Tuschi lives inside as a house cat. 

Sie ist ein wunderschöner Stubentiger. 

She is a wonderful room tiger (house cat).

Er ist nach der Arbeit ein echter Stubentiger. 

He is a real 'house cat' after work. 

More

#German language #German Word of the Day

Comments

Kate Brady 2023/02/08 16:41

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also