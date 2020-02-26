German words you need to know: Der Stubentiger

What does it mean?

'Der Stubentiger' is a fun German word that all cat lovers should know. ‘Der Tiger’ is, of course, a tiger and ‘Die Stube’ refers to the living room.

Put those two words together and you have a wonderful nickname that Austrians sometimes use to talk about their cats: literally, the room tiger. This is another way of saying 'Die Hauskatze', or the house cat.

Cat lovers and dog lovers can agree that cats do exercise a certain spunk and arrogance that this word captures perfectly.

The nickname Stubentiger can also be used as a loving way to describe men who, as soon as they get home, put on cozy slippers and settle in on the sofa, newspaper and beer in hand.

Example Sentences:

Tuschi wohnt als Stubentiger drinnen.

Tuschi lives inside as a house cat.

Sie ist ein wunderschöner Stubentiger.

She is a wonderful room tiger (house cat).

Er ist nach der Arbeit ein echter Stubentiger.

He is a real 'house cat' after work.