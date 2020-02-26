German words you need to know: Der Stubentiger
Cats rule, dogs drool? That's the motto that fans of this word might embrace.
What does it mean?
'Der Stubentiger' is a fun German word that all cat lovers should know. ‘Der Tiger’ is, of course, a tiger and ‘Die Stube’ refers to the living room.
Put those two words together and you have a wonderful nickname that Austrians sometimes use to talk about their cats: literally, the room tiger. This is another way of saying 'Die Hauskatze', or the house cat.
Cat lovers and dog lovers can agree that cats do exercise a certain spunk and arrogance that this word captures perfectly.
The nickname Stubentiger can also be used as a loving way to describe men who, as soon as they get home, put on cozy slippers and settle in on the sofa, newspaper and beer in hand.
Example Sentences:
Tuschi wohnt als Stubentiger drinnen.
Tuschi lives inside as a house cat.
Sie ist ein wunderschöner Stubentiger.
She is a wonderful room tiger (house cat).
Er ist nach der Arbeit ein echter Stubentiger.
