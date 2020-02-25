learning german

German word of the day: Da

Rebecca Spiess
16 Feb, 2023
Da. So simple. So short. So many meanings.

A two-letter word that somehow means here, there and seemingly any location in time and space, Da is a little word with a big meaning.

"Since" and "because" can also be synonyms for the all-powerful Da

We'll start with physical locations. First, Da can simply mean "here." 

Example: 

"Ich bin da." 

"I am here." 

A second meaning: there. 

Example: 

"Ich bin hier, und er ist da."

"I am here, and he is there." 

Okay, cool. Not too bad. Let's move on to something more complicated. 

Another meaning: At this moment. 

Example:

"Von da an, wusste ich, dass es eine Katastrophe wird."

"From that moment on, I knew it would be a disaster."  

Da can also mean "under these circumstances." 

Example: 

"Wenn Sie mich bitten zu gehen, da bin ich schon weg." 

"If you ask me to leave, I'm as good as gone." 

Da can also mean "because."

Example:

"Da er seine Stöcke vergessen hat, konnte er nicht Skifahren." 

"Because he forgot his poles, he couldn't go skiing." 

Finally, Da can also simply be the opening for a sentence. 
 
Example:
 
"Da sieht man eine Frau auf der U-Bahn."
 
"There you can see a woman on the subway." 
 
Oof. There it is. An overview of a small word with large uses.  
 

