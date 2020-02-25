German word of the day: Da

A two-letter word that somehow means here, there and seemingly any location in time and space, Da is a little word with a big meaning.

"Since" and "because" can also be synonyms for the all-powerful Da.

We'll start with physical locations. First, Da can simply mean "here."

Example:

"Ich bin da."

"I am here."

READ ALSO: Essential German words to know as a student in Austria

A second meaning: there.

Example:

"Ich bin hier, und er ist da."

"I am here, and he is there."

Okay, cool. Not too bad. Let's move on to something more complicated.

Another meaning: At this moment.

Example:

"Von da an, wusste ich, dass es eine Katastrophe wird."

"From that moment on, I knew it would be a disaster."

Da can also mean "under these circumstances."

Example:

"Wenn Sie mich bitten zu gehen, da bin ich schon weg."

"If you ask me to leave, I'm as good as gone."

Da can also mean "because."

READ ALSO: Ten pieces of Austrian slang you’ll never learn in class

Example:

"Da er seine Stöcke vergessen hat, konnte er nicht Skifahren."

"Because he forgot his poles, he couldn't go skiing."

Finally, Da can also simply be the opening for a sentence.

Example:

"Da sieht man eine Frau auf der U-Bahn."

"There you can see a woman on the subway."

Oof. There it is. An overview of a small word with large uses.