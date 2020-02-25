German word of the day: Da
Da. So simple. So short. So many meanings.
A two-letter word that somehow means here, there and seemingly any location in time and space, Da is a little word with a big meaning.
"Since" and "because" can also be synonyms for the all-powerful Da.
We'll start with physical locations. First, Da can simply mean "here."
Example:
"Ich bin da."
"I am here."
A second meaning: there.
Example:
"Ich bin hier, und er ist da."
"I am here, and he is there."
Okay, cool. Not too bad. Let's move on to something more complicated.
Another meaning: At this moment.
Example:
"Von da an, wusste ich, dass es eine Katastrophe wird."
"From that moment on, I knew it would be a disaster."
Da can also mean "under these circumstances."
Example:
"Wenn Sie mich bitten zu gehen, da bin ich schon weg."
"If you ask me to leave, I'm as good as gone."
Da can also mean "because."
Example:
"Da er seine Stöcke vergessen hat, konnte er nicht Skifahren."
"Because he forgot his poles, he couldn't go skiing."
Finally, Da can also simply be the opening for a sentence.
Example:
"Da sieht man eine Frau auf der U-Bahn."
"There you can see a woman on the subway."
Oof. There it is. An overview of a small word with large uses.
