Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LEARNING GERMAN

German phrase of the day: Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof

What does a train station have to do with understanding? Figuratively, at least, quite a lot.

Published: 29 November 2019 09:56 CET
Updated: 5 December 2022 15:26 CET
German phrase of the day: Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof
The 'Bahnhof' in Bonn. Photo: DPA

When an Austrian says to you  “Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof”, they don’t literally mean “I only understand train station”. Rather, they’re telling that they’re confused.

This idiom is similar in meaning to the English “it’s all Greek to me”, and indicates that you don’t understand something, or don’t want to understand something.

Sometimes Austrians will also say “Das kommt mir Spanisch vor” (it’s like Spanish to me) to imply the same lack of comprehension. 

Like many idioms, the origins of “Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof” aren’t totally clear, but it seems to have originated around the 1920s.

The main theory is that it came about after the end of the First World War. Weary and tired soldiers wanted nothing else but to go home, and the way home was associated with the train station.

When you tried talking to them, the only word they would recognise was Bahnhof, because they so desperately wanted to get home.

Examples:

Diese Anweisungen sind ja so unklar. Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof.

These instructions are so unclear aren’t they. It’s all Greek to me.

Kannst du den Mann aus Tyrol verstehen? Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof.

Can you understand the man from Tirol? I don’t understand at all.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Rücksicht

Here's how to take this thoughtful word into consideration.

Published: 29 November 2022 15:28 CET
Updated: 30 November 2022 14:49 CET
German word of the day: Rücksicht

Why do I need to know Rücksicht?

Because it’s a commonly used word and knowing what it means – and practising it – will make you a better person.

What does Rücksicht mean?

Rücksicht is a feminine noun which means “consideration” or “regard”. It’s made up of the shortened form of the word zurück meaning “back” and Sicht – which means view. So literally, it means, back view, or looking back.

This literal meaning tells you something about how the word is used in German – if you look back to see what’s happened to your friend, you are taking them into consideration.

How to use Rücksicht

When using Rücksicht, bear in mind that it is usually paired with specific verbs and prepositions.

The most commonly used set phrase is Rücksicht auf etwas/jemand nehmen, which is used to mean “to be considerate of” or “to take care of” someone or something. For example:

Radfahrer müssen auf Fußgänger Rücksicht nehmen.

Cyclists must be considerate of pedestrians.

Er nimmt Rücksicht auf die Bedürfnisse seiner schwangeren Frau.

He takes care of his pregnant wife’s needs.

Rücksicht is usually followed by the preposition auf, but it can be preceded by a number of prepositions to compose different phrases. 

Mit Rücksicht auf for example, means “in view of” and ohne Rücksicht auf means “without consideration for”, while aus Rücksicht auf means “out of consideration for.” 

Here are some examples:

Führungen dürfen aus Rücksicht auf die Teilnehmer nicht aufgenommen werden.
Out of consideration of the participants, tours may not be recorded.
 
Er will tun, was er möchte, ohne Rücksicht auf die Anderen.
He wants to do what he wants, without considering other people.
 
SHOW COMMENTS