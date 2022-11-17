Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LEARNING GERMAN

German word of the day: Quasi

Quasi this. Quasi that. This German word is used so commonly, but what does it actually mean?

Published: 27 November 2019 11:43 CET
Updated: 17 November 2022 16:47 CET
German word of the day: Quasi
Photo: Depositphotos

What does it mean?

“Quasi” literally means so to speak, in a sense or virtually. Often it is used to introduce a connection or resemblance between two similar things.

It is also used in the sense of the German words “fast” (almost, nearly) or “prinzipiell” (principally).

READ ALSO: Ten pieces of Austrian slang you’ll never learn in class

Sometimes it is also said humorously to exaggerate something, especially in a sentence where it is obvious that what is being said is untrue.

One of its colloquial uses, probably the most common, means “basically” or “sort of”.

What are its origins?

It stems from the Latin words “qua” and “si” which put together originally means as if, just as though or as it were.

How is it used?

“Quasi” is mainly spoken and not used in written text.

Generally, it is used as a filler word, lacking actually importance or meaning, but many people believe that by using it, it makes you sound sophisticated and knowledgeable.

Examples

“Ich bin Zweiter Platz geworden, also bin ich quasi der Gewinner.”

“I became second place, so I am practically the winner.”

“Ich meine, Grün ist doch quasi Gelb.”

“I mean, green is basically yellow.”

“Hat sie es dir denn versprochen?” “Quasi schon.”

“Did she promise you that?” “Sort of, yeah.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Bemühen

If you're putting in the time and effort it takes to learn German - even if it isn't perfect yet - this handy word will communicate just how hard you've tried.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:36 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 15:53 CET
German word of the day: Bemühen

Why do I need to know bemühen?

Because this elegant verb is perfect for describing a range of situations, from learning a new skill or working on a project to helping out a friend in need. Not only that, but it’s also a great way to practice using reflexive verbs, which you’ll come across a fair bit in German.

What does it mean?

Sich bemühen means to make an effort, strive or endeavour to do something. It can be used to talk about any occasion when you’re putting in a lot of work on something or trying your best, like preparing for an exam or learning a new language. 

If, on the other hand, you think someone is inconveniencing themself on your behalf, you can use bemühen to gently tell them it’s unnecessary. In these cases, “Bitte bemühen Sie sich nicht” means something along the lines of, “Please don’t trouble yourself”. 

It can also be used in a more formal context, like describing business goals or plans, or laying out your objectives to a client. For example, you might tell one of your customers, “Wir werden uns bemühen, die beste Lösung zu finden” (We’ll endeavour to find the best solution) to reassure them that you’re ready to put the work in to solve their issue. 

It’s worth noting that bemühen is a reflexive verb, which essentially means the subject of the verb (the person doing the thing) is also the object (the person the thing is being done to).

One easy way to remember this is to think of the verb waschen (meaning “to wash”), which can be use as a reflexive verb if you’re talking about having a wash, or washing yourself. 

READ ALSO: Austria: Six German expressions to entice your Wanderlust

Where does it come from?

The verb bemühen comes from the German noun, Mühe, meaning trouble, effort or toil. Looked at like that, sich bemühen can be seen as subjecting yourself to a period of hard work in order to reach your goals. 

As an alternative to bemühen, you can also say “sich Mühe geben” which literally means to give effort, but can best be translated as making an effort.

You can also use the adjective mühsam to describe something that’s arduous or laborious. 

Use it like this: 

Zur Zeit bemühe ich mich, mein Deutsch zu verbessern.

I’m striving to improve my German at present. 

Wir haben uns bemüht, das Projekt so schnell wie möglich fertig zu stellen.

We made every effort to complete the project as quickly as possible.

SHOW COMMENTS